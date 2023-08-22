Bathers Make Surprising Discovery: Package of Cocaine Found Floating in the Sea

Bathers Discover Package of Cocaine Floating in Florida Sea

A group of unidentified bathers enjoying the beaches near Key Biscayne, Florida, made a shocking discovery when they stumbled upon a floating package believed to be filled with cocaine. The bathers immediately notified the local coast guard, who quickly arrived on the scene and seized the package, planning to hand it over to authorities for further investigation.

Footage captured by one of the bathers shows the moment they retrieved the black package from the water’s edge. The video also shows a helicopter flying overhead, possibly indicating the seriousness of the situation. One of the men in the video can be heard expressing disbelief and excitement at the find, exclaiming, “We found the drug, I can’t believe it!” The men’s Argentine accents and choice of words have sparked speculation about their nationality.

Detective Argemis Colomé, spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the origin of the drug. However, he was unable to confirm the exact amount of cocaine contained in the package.

Following the seizure, local police officers were seen engaging in conversation with the bathers involved in the discovery. The lifeguard present at the scene promptly confiscated the package and insisted it be handed over to the authorities. In a humorous exchange caught on video, one of the bathers jokingly asks if he could keep the package, to which the lifeguard sternly replies, “No.”

Miami-Dade police officers responded to the incident after receiving a call from the beach lifeguard station. They urged anyone with information regarding the case to come forward and contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers police station.

This is not the first instance of drug sightings in the area. Just a month ago, a pleasure boat stumbled upon 70 pounds of cocaine near the Florida Keys. The estimated street value of the drugs was a staggering $1.1 million. The packages were distinguishable by the butterfly print on them, as reported by Walter N. Slosar, Chief of the Miami sector Border Patrol. Details regarding the recent drug find remain scarce, although such incidents are not uncommon in the Florida Keys, posing a challenge for law enforcement.

As investigations into the origin of the cocaine package continue, authorities remain vigilant to prevent illegal drug trafficking along Florida’s coastline.

