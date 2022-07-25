The Competition Bill, a provision of 35 crucial articles for achieving the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, is about to make the first turning point in the Chamber. On Monday 25 July, the text will arrive in the Chamber in the Chamber, after the government crisis during the passage to the Commission caused the rules relating to interventions on taxis to be torn apart.

The vote of the Montecitorio assembly is expected on Tuesday 26, then a third quick reading in the Senate for the definitive go-ahead. Then, once approved, in order to comply with the indications of the NRP, it will also be necessary to start all the implementing measures: the deadline is the end of the year. The operation will not be easy.

From waste to e-car columns, here are the measures in the belly of the measure.

