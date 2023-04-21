Batres fights to return to the beach soccer team – Diario La Página

Rubén Batres played for the first time with the national team in 2013, his debut took place in the Bahamas World Cup, where he scored his first goals. Later, he made his debut as a scorer at the Papeete World Cup, in French Polynesia.

Almost a decade has passed since that debut and his return to the national team provokes emotions in the fans who want to see him score goals again, so he is determined to recover his physical condition and wear the beach soccer team shirt again.

The “Cannon” Batres has been one of the main absences within the Selecta after a series of injuries, he has been out of the national team for more than a year, so training with the group is an incentive for the player, which he confirmed that he is not ready to play the World Cup that will be played in the Bahamas.

“I had not been in the national team for a little over a year, thank God I am back, I feel excited to be with the group and provisionally wear the colors that represent my country. I have to mention that I am not 100 percent ready to compete for a place, but the goal is to improve every day,” Batres said.

Likewise, the attacker said that since he joined the practices led by Rudis Gallo again, his main objective is to recover his physical condition and return to the scoring path.

“I’m doing hard work, but I’m not ready to fight for a place in the national team yet. Training with the national team will help me get into the rhythm of the game and in a couple of months I will be able to show my potential again and seek to be on the roster for future events”, explained Batres.

The MVP of the Premundial that took place in San José, Costa Rica, in 2021, added that despite having been injured, there has always been a commitment to the Salvadoran fans, so from home he will support his teammates in the qualifying round for Bahamas.

“I am aware that being in the national team is a commitment, that is why I am working to respond to the fans and the trust they have in me. I am sincere in saying that I am not ready to be in the Bahamas World Cup, but I will be supporting my teammates from here”, stated Batres.

Regarding the work carried out by the shortlisted, Batres said he was happy and confident to see the Selecta in its sixth world championship.

“The teammates are motivated to face the tie and I think that being in that competition and qualifying for the World Cup in Dubai will be an immense joy for the players. We are a united team and each player always seeks to be part of the final roster, so it will be my turn to do so at the time”, indicated the goalscorer.