Now the valley is safer. The credit goes to the Radio Club Cime Bianche, manager of the network, and the Bim Piave Consortium which has complied with the requests by allocating 16 thousand euros

AGORDINO. The radio equipment supporting the alternative emergency network has been maintained and now the valley is safer. The merit goes to the Radio Club Cime Bianche, manager of the network, but also to the Bim Piave Consortium which has complied with the requests by allocating 16 thousand euros.

“The installation operations of new batteries and radio links to support the alternative emergency radio network in Agordino managed by us have been completed in recent days”, explains Francesco Dell’Osbel, president of the Radio Club Cime Bianche, “thanks to the funds received by the Bim Consortium we replaced some ten-year batteries both at the Marmolada site and at the Gardelón site in Gosaldo ».

In both cases, the Radio Club Cime Bianche was able to count on local support: the company Funivie Marmolada and its staff on the one hand, Marco Da Campo di Voltago with his tractor on the other. «Both the Marmolada and the Gardelón», Dell’Osbel underlines, «are very important sites for the functionality of the alternative emergency radio network. That of Marmolada connects the Com (Mixed Operational Centers) with the CCS (Rescue Coordination Center), that of Gardelón is one of the two (the other is the one on Fertazza) that make up the Agordino ridge and guarantee coverage on the upper and lower part of the valley ».

In addition to replacing the batteries, two spare radio links and relative filters were also purchased with Bim funds. «We were missing two backup bridges», explains Dell’Osbel, «and so we decided to invest. We also bought a generator for emergencies ».

Interventions that were possible thanks to the attention of the institutions. “We have independently installed the capital goods purchased”, says the president, “but we are grateful to the mayor of Canale, Flavio Colcergnan, president of the Bim of the valley, and to Cencenighe’s colleague, Mauro Soppelsa, his deputy, for the trust that they demonstrated against our association. The project has been reported and we are ready to put our radios and our communication systems at the service of civil protection ». Dell’Osbel hopes that the Fertazza website will also be completed. «The hut and the trellis have been built, some works are missing. At the moment it works provisionally, I hope that the project will soon be completed ».