Batteries! The TransMilenio stations that changed their name

The most dangerous TransMilenio stations in 2023

transmileniothe mass transportation system of Bogotá, the main city of the country with more than seven million inhabitants according to the last census in 2018, is one of the places where more robberies are reported every day.

Ethe team of KienyKe.com took to the streets of the capital to visit several of the most dangerous TransMilenio stations according to the authorities.

As reported by the National Police The points in which the most cases of theft occur within the mass transportation system are the points on Calle 17; Jiménez Avenue, both on the side of 13th Street and on Caracas; 19th Street and 22nd Street; In addition to the Marly station located on Calle 49.

Besides, one of the main modalities of theft in articles is the ‘tickling’ and also the beatings that, according to the figures provided by the institutions consulted for this report, leave at least 17 robberies daily. However, the number may be much higher, taking into account that many times citizens decide not to file a complaint or file the respective complaints.

For many citizens, TransMilenio is no longer a safe means of transportation, as was commented by several users of the system who expressed concern about the situation: “No, there is no security anymore. Everything is very hot… I have seen a lot of child exploitation, begging, theft. It’s what you see the most.”

Lieutenant Colonel Jader Llerena He shared the results that have been achieved in the exercise of his profession in which he has dealt with complaints of theft in the means of transport that allows between two and three million people to move daily: “We have 697 captures to date.”

Finally, it should be noted that the district authorities together with the National Police have articulated several strategies to improve the security of TransMilenio and although several obstacles have been encountered, they continue to search for efficient alternatives that mitigate what has already become a headache for system users.

