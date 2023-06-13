Batteries! Watch the meat you eat

According to the Secretary of Health of the Municipality of Neiva, in the operations deployed to guarantee the health of locals and visitors within the framework of the San Pedro festivities, where beef or pork is consumed in greater volume, up to 1,100 kilos have been seized. of this product in poor condition. Interrupted cold chain and poor food handling could put your health and life at risk.

Newspaper of Huila, Neiva

By: Gloria Camargo

Before the arrival of the San Pedro festivities in the municipality of Neiva, authorities have turned their gaze and actions to guarantee the health of locals and visitors who come to the city to enjoy the festivities.

In an interview for the Diario del Huila, Lucelys del Carmen Bolaños Cantillo, Neiva’s Secretary of Health, indicated that a large part of the efforts are focusing on the form, quality and guarantee in the commercialization of meat products, alcoholic beverages and in turn controls to hotels.

Recently, the ministry announced that “through the Office of Environmental Health, Food and Beverages, it confiscated 211 kilos of carcass pork and 190 kilos of carcass poultry, due to failures in traceability and cold chain.” .

Actions that cannot be left aside, because according to the Municipal Administration, “during the last few days about 1,100 kilos of pork, beef and poultry meat have been seized on the road, which would be being transferred to be marketed during the next days”.

These operations are also carried out in conjunction with the National Police, removing food that is unfit for human consumption from circulation.

When buying meat, verify that the meat must be firmer than white, the smell varies depending on the animal but it can never smell rancid or rotten.

What actions are being carried out to guarantee the health and quality of food, especially meat for San Pedro?

The Mayor’s Office has been committed to the health of Neivanos, therefore from the Municipal Health Secretariat together with the Environmental Health team, we have implemented operations in the city since May to prevent infections or diseases that can be file for bad food.

What has been achieved with these operations?

Recently, 700 kilos of chicken and 500 kilos of meat in poor condition have been seized. But many of these seizures and operations are not only being carried out in supermarket stalls, but we have also installed control devices at strategic points in the city.

Where are these checkpoints?

For example at the entrances of the city. We have five entrances to the city: from Galindo, the entrance from Rivera, the tin bridge, the other exits we have are towards Vegalarga and towards El Caguan. An Environmental Health team has been located at these five points, which has verified, inspected, monitored and controlled whether the food cold chain is in place. So, for example, on Thursday June 8, almost 400 kg of which 192 kg corresponded to pork and the rest corresponded to poultry, which came without cold control and were not well stored, and therefore they are not optimal for consumption by Neivans.

What should a person take into account when buying meat this season?

It is important that we be very observant, that we check the expiration date of the food, because in fact in supermarkets we have found foods such as chicken and meat, already packaged with an expired expiration date. So let’s check the dates, let’s check optically what that meat looks like; that it doesn’t look black, that it doesn’t look green, that instead it looks red, that it looks juicy.

Also that they have the refrigeration conditions, that these are optimal, but in addition to everything, that we make sure that the person who is handling them has adequate personal protection elements: that they have a hat, that they have a mask and that the mask it is not placed on the chin but covers the nose and mouth, that they have suitable gloves, that they have a suitable knife and that they are not using wooden elements.

Lucelys del Carmen Bolaños Cantillo, Secretary of Health of Neiva. Photo Tatiana Villarreal.

Why is the emphasis placed on not using wooden elements?

We cannot allow wooden elements to be handled in a kitchen, as these are suitable for the proliferation of bacteria and then we are going to have food-borne diseases there, which are the ones that seriously harm us. This is because they can be massive diseases or they can suddenly appear very sporadically, but they also affect us a lot.

What is the main reason why food of this type is confiscated in Neiva?

What we find most is that many foods do not comply with the cold chain, in addition to the storage and handling of these meat foods.

Are health checks being done in other aspects?

Yes. The Environmental Health team from the Municipal Health Secretariat is also carrying out checks for this season in San Pedro to verify that the drinks are not adulterated. We are reviewing the conditions of hotels and restaurants. This is so that everyone knows and we can put ourselves in the game of having everything up to date and in the conditions that are required to provide the service because we are going to receive many tourists and therefore we must provide comfort and security.