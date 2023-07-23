Battery bank can maintain light in homes or businesses – EntornoInteligente

A system can group 24, 33, 40 batteries or more, which will basically depend on the voltage or current that the UPS handles and what you want to achieve

A power cut can mean big problems both for electrical equipment and for the services provided by a company, but a battery bank allows energy to be stored and, later, used to back up the systems, in the event of any failure.

So, the battery banks store the reserve power that will be used by the UPS Systems during a failure of the home network. In the presence of the electrical network, the UPS keep the batteries recharged and ready for use in case of need.

Solsica’s Account Manager, Eduardo Ros, pointed out that a battery bank “is a group of two or more batteries interconnected, either in parallel or in series, depending on what you want to achieve, to store energy.” By connecting the batteries in parallel, the amperage (ampere hours) increases, while the voltage remains the same.

It is only necessary to choose the desired capacity and connect the batteries in series. Ros explained that, depending on what you want to achieve, a battery bank can group 24, 33, 40 batteries or more, “this will basically depend on the UPS model and its characteristics. For example, a 208 volt UPS typically drives a bank of 24 batteries and a 480 volt UPS typically drives a bank of at least 40 batteries.”

The benefits of having UPS (abbreviation of its name in English Uninterruptable Power Supply, also called Uninterruptible Power Supply) can be varied, but basically they represent protection and security to use high-end equipment, without running the risk of those equipments stopping working or suffering a breakdown due to a power outage. By having a UPS, the energy will arrive continuously and at the required voltage, but to achieve this objective they need to be backed by a good battery bank.

