Battery metals on top!: Lithium, copper, nickel & Co. will be the top performers in the coming years!

The e-car industry is now well-established, which is impressively demonstrated by the new production facilities that open almost every day, as well as supplier companies in the form of smaller plants right through to the so-called “gigafactories”. The worldwide number of newly registered, electrically powered vehicles (cars) developed at least as impressively, increasing almost a hundredfold from 2012 to 2022. In 2012, only around 125,000 pure electric vehicles and hybrids were registered worldwide, in 2022 there were almost 11 million units. By 2025, e-car registrations will double again to at least 23 million units per year, according to industry experts. At the same time, the capacities of the required batteries are increasing more and more quickly, from around 46 KWh in 2022 to around 54 KWh in 2025.

The big question that arises is: Can the electric (auto)revolution continue at this pace? Because there is already a supply deficit for several metals required for the batteries. Like lithium, where 436,000 metric tons were mined in 2021 but demand was 465,000 tons. The situation is similar with other important battery metals such as nickel and cobalt, but also with copper and tin, both of which are not used in batteries or only to a small extent, but are used to connect the battery to many individual electronic components in vehicles and deliver other storage media.

The prices for these metals have therefore already skyrocketed in the meantime. Above all, lithium experienced an immense price surge. Lithium and nickel are therefore currently the two metals for which the mining industry is far from being able to cope with the coming demand volumes. This became all the more clear when Tesla CEO Elon Musk begged mining companies to develop new nickel mines in 2020.

Investors therefore have an excellent opportunity to enter the world of battery metals right now.

Like at Alpha Lithium, a Canadian mining development company focused on the discovery and development of high quality lithium projects in Argentina. Two world-class projects were secured in the South American lithium triangle, an area with many high-quality lithium deposits in the border area of ​​the three countries Argentina, Chile and Bolivia. These are already well developed and surrounded by several major lithium mines. There is currently a takeover bid, which was rejected by the Alpha management as too low.

Canada Nickel is a Canadian mining development company focused on the development of the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, which hosts one of the world‘s largest nickel deposits in an established mining camp and adjacent to existing infrastructure north of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. An initial profitability assessment recently showed robust figures. The Company is working hard to establish a new nickel district and achieve a net zero carbon footprint. Recently, larger nickel footprints have also been identified at several other project areas in close proximity.

Century Lithium is a Canadian mining development company specializing in lithium production in the United States. The Company is focused on the development of its 100% owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada. The Company has announced a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone near Albemarle’s Silver Peak Mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation, on its project property, which is adjacent to several other advanced lithium projects. A pre-feasibility study improved in 2021 certified that the project was excellently economical. The company is currently working on optimizing the manufacturing process with the help of its own pilot plant, which has led to the production of battery-capable lithium carbonate. A feasibility study is to be completed shortly.

First Tin is a British mining development company specializing in the development of high quality tin projects in Australia and Germany. The company is currently in a phase where it has commissioned a feasibility study for both projects. Earlier economic feasibility studies already confirmed excellent economic efficiency for both projects.

Gama Explorations is a Canadian mining development company focused on the discovery and development of high quality battery metal projects in Canada. The Company’s objective is to create shareholder value through the exploration, acquisition and development of undeveloped base metal projects with significant upside potential. Gama Explorations is currently focused on its Muskox Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, the Big Onion Copper-Molybdenum Project in British Columbia and the Tyee Nickel Project in Quebec.

ION Energy is a Canadian-Mongolian mining development company focused on the aggressive development of lithium brine projects. The management has extensive experience with raw material projects in Mongolia, which is why ION Energy’s flagship projects are also in Mongolia. Initial drilling has confirmed the presence of significant lithium brine deposits. It also recently acquired the prospective Bliss Lake lithium project in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

US Critical Metals is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on the development of high quality lithium, cobalt and rare earth minerals projects in the United States. There you could put together a portfolio of three potentially high-quality projects, which house the metals lithium and cobalt, as well as rare earths, which are critical for the USA. All metals or elements are characterized by significant projected demand growth and insufficient supply, and are vital in critical applications to US interests including electrification and national security.

This is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell any stock. Everyone has to know for themselves what kind of risk they can take and dare to take. Everyone is responsible for themselves.

Attention conflict of interest: I own the shares discussed in the article or they are included in the SRC Mining Special Situations certificate.

