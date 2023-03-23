National Assembly Defense Committee plenary session… Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop “GSOMIA is helpful to our national interest”

▲A plenary meeting of the National Defense Commission is being held at the National Assembly on the 23rd. (yunhap news)

The ruling and opposition parties engaged in fierce battles over the normalization of the South Korea-Japan Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA). People’s power claimed that it was an ‘inevitable measure’ to protect the lives and property of the people from North Korea’s continuous provocations and threats, and the Democratic Party of Korea confronted it, calling it a ‘humiliation diplomacy’ that gave up national interests.

The National Assembly’s National Defense Committee held a plenary meeting on the morning of the 23rd and received a report from the Ministry of National Defense on pending issues related to North Korea’s missile provocation and GSOMIA.

Lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties differed on the normalization of GSOMIA, which was promoted as a follow-up to the recent Korea-Japan summit. Rep. Lee Heon-seung of People’s Power said, “Our main enemy is the North Korean regime, which is threatening the life and property of our people with advanced nuclear missiles and continuous provocations.” I think it is an inevitable measure to protect the “Even though the improvement of Korea-Japan relations is positive overseas, we should not disparage it while using diplomatic and security achievements domestically,” he said.

He also asked Defense Minister Lee Jong-seop, who was present at the plenary meeting, “What do you think about the argument that the normalization of the GSOMIA agreement is more beneficial to Japan?” In response, Minister Lee Jong-seop replied, “It’s not. We are mutually helpful,” and added, “We are also checking the information we need through GSOMIA, and we are thoroughly protecting it as promised.”

Rep. Seong Il-jong of the same party said, “If we compete with only conventional weapons, we may have an overwhelming advantage over North Korea, but as weapons such as submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) ​​evolve, the effectiveness of GSOMIA will increase.” One of the goals is to destroy GSOMIA.”

Rep. Seong said, “We have to consider whether (GSOMIA) is really a matter of battle between the ruling and opposition parties.” It seems that there is a problem,” he pointed out.

On the other hand, the opposition party criticized the Korea-Japan summit and the normalization of GSOMIA as ‘humiliation diplomacy’ that gave up national interests. Seol-hoon, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, said, “Japan has its own national interests, and the Republic of Korea has its own national interests.” I don’t really need a reason,” he said.

Rep. Seol said, “President Yoon Seok-yeol said that he went through such diplomatic procedures for the national interest, but from my point of view, I can only think of it as a national interest.” There is no reason to normalize the situation. It is a phase where Japan needs to hurry, but President Yoon is misleading the people as if there will be great damage to the national interest if this is not done.”

Song Ok-joo, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea, also said, “Gsomia was imposed by Japan in retaliation for the Korean Supreme Court’s ruling on forced labor, and in response, it suspended its effect.” “We have normalized GSOMIA without receiving any proposals for solutions to export restrictions.”

Rep. Gyu-baek Ahn of the same party said, “Even before GSOMIA’s complete normalization, GSOMIA was notified of the suspension of termination and was functioning normally.” It is interest and submission. President Yoon is talking about a new era of Korea and Japan, but the future cannot exist without history.”

Regarding GSOMIA, Minister Lee said, “GSOMIA was created for the purpose of protecting each other from sharing information,” adding, “It removed institutional and legal uncertainty. It will be a very useful tool for requesting information, securing information you don’t have, and preparing for it.”