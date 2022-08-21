In La Spezia, the battle of the wild boars in the park had a sudden clearing up. After the alarm about the imminent killing of wild boars, the president of the Liguria Region Toti intervened, denying the hypothesis and explaining that a non-bloody solution is being worked on. With a note published the other evening, the associations and activists who have been guarding the gates of the Maggiolina Park, where nine boars, two mothers and seven cubs are imprisoned, we had announced in fact that the animals would be killed tomorrow morning. “There is no more time to hope for a rethinking of the institutions _ they explained _ The ASL wants to collect wild boars on Monday morning at dawn, for this we need people here: we ask all those who have shown solidarity and have taken action to the liberation of the wild boars to rush to La Spezia immediately to act as a shield and oppose this injustice “And they had also threatened:” we just have to make a barrier with our bodies “..

During the day, the president of the Regioen Giovanni Toti intervened, who denied the decision to kill them and announced that he had asked the Department of Agriculture of the Region and the Health Authority of the territory through the veterinary service, “to proceed first of all with an examination the health condition of the wild boars “, explaining that” any intervention in the park in the next few hours will be exclusively aimed at ascertaining the health conditions of the animals, and in particular the existence or otherwise of the swine fever virus. in all this they are actively interested in facilitating these operations in every way. Only at the outcome of the results will further decisions be taken that better protect the multiple interests of this affair “.

The case Wild boars, the battle of the wild boars of La Spezia ends in the Prosecutor’s Office August 19, 2022



It all started two weeks ago, when a family of wild boars entered the public park called della Maggiolina, the brigade intervened, the park was closed to the public and from that moment the dispute began. For a long time the Municipality and the Region have not been able to find a solution to overcome the impasse: the regional law provides for the killing but the Municipality, with a trade union ordinance, has instead requested the relocation of the wild boars in a safe place. Despite the interest of animal rights activists to find a suitable structure to welcome them, the situation has remained blocked so far. And the rides in the park remained closed, with heavy damage to the rides, so much so that there was also a demonstration of mothers and children in their defense.

In the meantime, one of the puppies was found dead in recent days. The carcass was recovered and an autopsy carried out by the veterinary health service ruled out that swine fever had killed the animal. But the results of the autopsy remain under strictest confidentiality. In fact, the regional veterinary surveillance has drawn up a report that has been filed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the content of which, asl5 emphasizes, will not be disclosed. It is therefore not excluded that the boar cub did not die of natural causes or malnutrition.