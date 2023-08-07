Battle of Boyacá, why is it commemorated? In colombia

The battle waged by Simón Bolívar and which emancipated New Granada, the colonial name of Colombia, is a reference for the presidential inauguration.

DIARIO DEL HUILA, CURRENT NEWS

By: Andrea Ramirez.

In America, the stories that narrate the confrontations between royalists and liberators date back, almost at the same time, in different parts of the continent to the early years of the 19th century. All with a common interest: independence from the Spanish Crown. The starting point and the opportunity: 1808, the French occupation of Spain and the abdication of Carlos IV in March. An invasion that causes irremediable decisions in the region. The result: confrontations, betrayals and murders.

Columbia was no exception. Then called the Viceroyalty of New Granada, it was a key geographical space for Spain. It also included the current Venezuela, Ecuador, Panama and Guayana Esequiba (part of the territory of Guyana that was disputed by the Maduro government until a few years ago).

The independence history of the Andean country is narrated over almost 10 years, from 1810 to 1819, in which it shares political decisions and resembles that of the Spanish colonies that stretched from New Spain, currently Mexico, to Santiago de Nueva Extremadura and the United Provinces of the Río de la Plata, in the southern tip of the continent, today Chile and Argentina.

Independence was achieved in two phases. In the first, from 1810 to 1815, clashes were fought between royalists and independentistas. However, the differences between the latter undermined their union, which led them to wage a civil war on the same side, in a stage traditionally known as La Patria Boba. Over time, Antonio Nariño, one of the key figures of the movement, closed peace agreements and, without success, confronted the followers of the monarchy again. He was soon captured and, after the return of Fernando VII in Spain around 1814, the Europeans would reconquer New Granada in two years through an army sent from the peninsula and under the command of Pablo Morillo.

The second part, after a guerrilla war, was fought in 1819 with the arrival of Simón Bolívar from the Venezuelan plains, after having laid the foundations of Gran Colombia (an entity that would group the entire viceroyalty) in the Congress of Angostura. The plan was laid out: to liberate New Granada at all costs. Bolívar undertook a military campaign with which he crossed the entire Orinoquía, joined the Granada troops of Colonel Francisco de Paula Santander in the Andean foothills of Casanare, and climbed the Andes through the Pisba páramo, an unexpected and surprising maneuver due to its difficulty. of the step

Already in the altiplano, the center of power in New Granada, Bolívar fought and won the battles at Paya and the Pantano de Vargas. But the decisive point was at the Tío Teatinos intersection, on the road between Tunja and Bogotá. At this time, the Spanish commander José María Barreiro was trying to regroup his troops in the capital and add reinforcements. Bolívar found out about and anticipated this move; By August 7, 1819, a campaign that lasted 78 days would end with a victory at the Battle of the Boyacá Bridge. One that made the then viceroy Juan José Francisco de Sámano y Uribarri flee, and that allowed the triumphant entry of the Liberation Army into Bogotá on August 10.

The relics of the Battle of Boyacá

This Monday, August 7, the Battle of Boyacá of 1819 is commemorated as symbolism and homage to the people who gave their lives for the Independence Campaign on the Boyacá Bridge. According to national history, after that date the territories known today as Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Panama constituted the nation known as Gran Colombia, which existed until 1830.

The National Museum of Colombia gathers relics of that historical event in its rooms. One of the most striking is the ‘Vencedor de Boyacá’ Medal, made of cast, soldered, gilded and assembled silver.

According to the Museum’s reports, “the vanguard of the king’s army was commanded by General José María Barreiro (1793-1819) and the rearguard was under the command of Colonel Francisco Jiménez. In the patriot ranks, Colonel Juan José Rondón (1790-1822) commanded the Llano Arriba cavalry squadron that attacked through the center together with the First Battalion of Barcelona and the Bravos de Páez».

General José Antonio Anzoátegui (1789-1819) commanded two battalions and a cavalry squadron. On the left, General Francisco de Paula Santander (1792-1840) led the vanguard Cazadores Battalion, the line battalion and the rearguard guides (Soublette, 1989, p. 244). In his autobiographical writings, Santander highlights the work of General Simón Bolívar (1783-1830) who, in his words, was “present at all points of action, gave precise orders to make the courage of the troops shine, the efforts of the chiefs and officials, and finish once and for all the work that he had taken charge of.”

Another of the relics of the time treasured by the National Museum is the gunpowder from the time of Independence, which is made of chiselled steel, horn and assembled brass.

Although there are details that were lost to history, what was clear was that the result was at the Boyacá Bridge, since Santafé, 120 kilometers away from the battlefield, was no longer under Spanish rule.

The copper engraving on paper by the French artist JM Darmet, who portrayed the historic Battle of Boyacá, is also preserved.

After months of the battle, the royalist garrisons rebelled in Pamplona and Ocaña, there were revolts in Mompox and the republican guerrillas occupied El Socorro, Riohacha and Popayán.

«If at the end of 1819 the situation of the Spanish regime in New Granada was critical, a year later the Crown also had to face revolts in Spain. The impact of the 1820 revolution against the government of Fernando VII, together with the continuous struggle of the republicans for freedom, led in the following years to the independence of most of the American territories that were part of the Spanish Empire». tells the history of the Museum.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

