TAVAGNASCO. A long afternoon of challenges crowned the queens of the regional final of the Battle of the Reine which took place on Sunday 6 November on the meadows of Tavagnasco, on the initiative of the regional association Amici delle Reines del Piemonte. There was a large audience of enthusiasts and supporters of the breeders who brought the strongest and most combative kings of 2022 to the arena.

Here are the results in the different categories starting from the first that saw the victory of Extasia, by Pastore Feira; second place for Furieuse by Giacomino Nicola. Third and fourth place for Regina by Roberto Laurenzio and Magneun by the Iachi brothers. In the second category Shakira, by Mauro Giovando, won ahead of Rebelle by Simone Laurenzio. Behind them Samoa by the brothers Saronni and Liun by Massimo Arnodo. In the third category victory for Happy, the brothers Davide and Marco Enrici who got the better of the second, Silvio Martin Vairetto’s Frigate. Allegra by Giacomino Nicola and Marengo by Roberto Laurenzio complete the ranking. In the fourth category, first place for Oplà, by Andrea Castellino. Behind her Tiky by Giuseppe Boetto, Zara by Davide Volpe, Mouscy by Roberto Carlo. Finally, in the fifth category, Bufia of the Iachi brothers won ahead of Bufera, always from the same stable. Among the special prizes, that of the most combative cow of the first category awarded by the Regional Association Amis des Batailles de Reines, went to Veleno by Andrea Ghivarello. The recognition for the youngest breeder went to Edoardo Caprio. The closing dinner with the breeders’ award ceremony will take place on November 26 at the Pont-Saint-Martin bowling alley (reservations at 347 1069323) accompanied by the Paolo Bertoli orchestra.