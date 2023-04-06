When the 46-year-old was busy plowing a field in the village of Rohrbach near St. Florian on Wednesday at noon, he noticed a strange object. On closer inspection, the find turned out to be a hand grenade.

The man lodged a complaint with the police, who sent a specially trained officer. Finally, the demining service had to move in: Experts secured the grenade and transported it away. The operation only ended around 4:30 p.m., the police said on Wednesday evening.

