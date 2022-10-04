Home News Bavarian mountaineers recovered at night on the Grande delle Tre Cime
Bavarian mountaineers recovered at night on the Grande delle Tre Cime

Bavarian mountaineers recovered at night on the Grande delle Tre Cime

Two Bavarian mountaineers recovered during the night, stuck at 2,600 meters above sea level on the Grande delle Tre Cime di Lavaredo. Tonight around one o’clock the Auronzo Mountain Rescue was activated by the Suem power station for two German men aged 37 and 26, who said they broke the ropes when returning, after having climbed the normal route, and did not be more able to carry on.

Six rescuers went to the start of the route, while it was snowing and an icy patina was forming on the rock, and began the climb, until they spotted them about halfway back. The two had abandoned the ropes higher up, trying to climb down untied, only to be forced to stop. After having secured them, the team quickly descended with them along the route to arrive at the Auronzo Refuge at 4.30, where the mountaineers had their cars and where they stopped for the last hours of the night. The rescuers then returned.

