Bayer hot for the Roma: “We want to go to the Europa League final” – football – sport

Voller’s journey into the past

In Rome, the Werkself want to lay the foundation for the first European final in 21 years – and the second international title after the UEFA Cup triumph in 1988.” The team is robust, solid, to recognize this great goal. If they perform well, I am convinced that they will progress “said vice world champion and ex-Bayer captain Ballack in an RTL interview.

Club icon Völler, who worked in Bayer’s operative business for almost 20 years until last summer, raved about the Werkself in “Bild am Sonntag”. Coach Xabi Alonso be it “ wonderfully managed to make the team defensively stable and to form a great unit. In addition, we play attractively “, says the 63-year-old, for whom it is a journey into his past.

Völler played for Roma for five years and was there in 2004 for a four-week interlude as coach. Nevertheless, he held Bayer 04 in the semi-finals: “ I think we just deserved it again and it’s our turn to hold up a trophy ” he stressed.

Rome without a win in four games

The opponent knows how it feels to hold a European trophy in your hands after decades of drought: last year, Roma, led by star coach Jose Mourinho, won the Conference League. For the club in the capital, it was the first international title since 1961. Now the seventh-placed Serie A player wants to move up a notch.

However, the Italians are currently looking a bit for their form. Just like Bayer, they also mess up their dress rehearsal – 0:2 against Inter. But for Roma it was the fourth winless game in a row. But against Leverkusen his team will “ back there “be and try” to give the best “.

The Werkself also want to do their best and, according to Ballack, “ the small benefit “I have to play the second leg at home. But that’s still a long way off. Bayer now have to survive in Rome – and thus keep the dream of the Europa League title alive.



