Bayern Munich conceded in the 71st minute, and the defending champions were content with a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Hoffenheim, but they maintained the lead in the German Football League, by two points, six rounds before the end on Saturday.

Stuttgart snatched an exciting 3-3 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the last minute, keeping Bayern top.

Bayern played the match without striker Sadio Mane, who was suspended by the club after quarreling with teammate Leroy Sane after losing 3-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Mane punched his colleague Sane, so Bayern decided to fine him and exclude him for one match.

Bayern, who host City in the second leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday, produced a modest performance in the first half, despite that, the Frenchman Benjamin Pavard took the lead in the 17th minute.

But Hoffenheim was the better side after the break and had two chances in the 55th minute, with a Pavel Kadrabec shot and an Angelo Steller header.

Hoffenheim got a free kick that Andrej Kramaric hit the net 19 minutes before the end.

And it seemed that Pavar returned the lead to Bayern one minute later, but the referee canceled the goal for offside.

Bayern have 59 points, two ahead of Dortmund.

