Bayern Manchester City 1:1 Inter Benfica 3:3 – Champions League 1/4 finals April 19 – video

On Wednesday, April 19, after the matches in Munich and Milan, all semi-finalists of the Champions League were announced. The company of “Real” and “Milan”, who made their way to the strongest quartet the day before, will be joined by “Manchester City” and “Inter” in the fight for the trophy.

Champions League. ¼ final. Return matches

“Bavaria” (Germany) – “Manchester City” (England) – 1:1 (Kimmich, 83, from the penalty – Holland, 57). In the 37th minute, Holland (ManCity) missed the penalty.

The first match was 0:3.

Of course, the most loyal fans of “Bayern” in their hearts hoped that their favorites, after the debacle at the “Etihad”, will manage to get three goals from the team of their former coach Josep Guardiola and make it to the semi-finals. But the people of Munich have too many problems. At the height of the season, Grand unexpectedly replaced Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel, with whom he managed to be eliminated from the German Cup, and in the Bundesliga is only two points ahead of Borussia Dortmund. And then the stars of the team, the Senegalese Sadio Mane and the German Leroy Sane, had a fight, and the African was fined by the club for 350 thousand euros, which became the largest penalty for the offending player in the history of “Bayern”.

However, Tuchel’s wards seem to have left all their troubles in the dressing room and from the first minutes began to “stomp” the guests from Misty Albion. They just didn’t score. And in the 37th minute, Holland, the best scorer of the visitors, had a great chance to finish off “Bavaria” by the sum of two meetings, but the Norwegian’s penalty kick fell above the goal (Erling’s first miss from the “mark” during his performances for “MC”). The network immediately started joking: “He’s still human”.

But in the second half, the wonder-scorer (35 goals in 27 matches of the Champions League!) still scored his handsome goal. The penalty, realized by team captain Kimmich in the 83rd minute, was a weak consolation for “Bavaria”. The red card shown to Tuchel by the French referee Clément Turpin at the end of the meeting did not disappoint. 17 shots on goal for Guardiola’s team for the match and only one goal.

“Inter” (Italy) – “Benfica” (Portugal) – 3:3 (Barella, 14, Martinez, 65, Correa, 78 — Orsnes, 38, Antonio Silva, 86, Musa, 90+5).

The first match was 2:0.

Before the confrontation at the Giuppe Meazza stadium, the Lisbon team was under pressure not only from the result of the first meeting, but also from the terrible statistics of performances on the field of “Inter” for the Portuguese – no victory in 12 matches (11 defeats and a draw).

To the credit of the Benfica players, in the first half they responded well to Barela’s quick goal, and the teams went into the break with a draw. And in the second 45 minutes, the players of “Inter” did not manage to keep the two-goal lead, but still made it to the ½ finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

Thus, in the semifinals of the Champions League on May 9/10 and 16/17, Milan will play Inter and Real Madrid will play Manchester City.

It will be recalled that the winner of this season’s trophy will be decided on Saturday, June 10, at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, where “Liverpool” won the famous victory over Andriy Shevchenko’s “Milan” in 2005.

