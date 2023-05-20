Bayern Munich fails in the title fight – Hertha descends

Berlin

FC Bayern Munich loses against RB Leipzig and fears for the lead in the table. Hertha BSC cannot prevent the seventh descent in club history. Hoffenheim and Bremen are saved.

FC Bayern Munich has failed in the title fight of the Bundesliga and is worried about its lead in the table shortly before the season finale. The record champions lost on the penultimate matchday at home against RB Leipzig 1: 3 (1: 0) and suddenly no longer have the title in their own hands.

Should pursuer Borussia Dortmund win at FC Augsburg on Sunday (5.30 p.m. / DAZN), BVB would go into the last matchday with a two-point lead as the leaders of the table.

Serge Gnabry (25th minute) had given Bayern the lead. But Konrad Laimer of all people, who is highly regarded as a free transfer in Munich in the summer, scored the equalizer (65th). Christopher Nkunku (76./penalty) and Dominik Szoboszlai (86./penalty) also converted two penalties for Leipzig, who secured third place in the table and re-entry into the Champions League with the win.

Hertha were relegated for the seventh time

Meanwhile, Hertha BSC is the first Bundesliga relegation team of the season. In the home game against VfL Bochum, the Berliners did not get more than 1: 1 (0: 0) and can no longer reach the league mathematically. For Hertha it is the seventh relegation in the history of the Bundesliga.

For Bochum, the point win at Hertha means another small step towards staying up, especially since FC Schalke 04 did not get more than 2: 2 (1: 1) in the home game against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Royal Blues can fall back to a relegation zone on Sunday. A win for VfB Stuttgart at FSV Mainz 05 is required. Meanwhile, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim made a 4-2 (2-1) win over Union Berlin to stay up in the league, as did promoted Werder Bremen thanks to the 1-1 (0-1) against 1. FC Cologne.

In the Berlin Olympic Stadium, Frenchman Lucas Tousart (64th) scored the acclaimed 1-0 for the hosts. But Bochum’s equalizer in added time by Keven Schlotterbeck (90+4) destroyed all Hertha hopes of staying up.

Schalke got off to an excellent start, taking the lead in less than a minute through Simon Terodde, who had not been given a goodbye before his last home game for the Royal Blues. A goalkeeper error by Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow enabled Daichi Kamada (21st) to equalize for Frankfurt, and in the second half Tuta (59th) scored to make it 2-1 for Eintracht. Substitute Sebastian Polter (85th) made it 2-2.

Full pitcher back in the starting XI at Werder

In Hoffenheim, Ihlas Bebou (23rd) and Andrej Kramaric (36th, penalty kick) scored for the hosts. Danilho Doekhi (45+4) headed in just before half-time to score Union. Kramaric’s second goal (90′) practically decided the game, even if Aissa Laidouni (90’+5) shortened again. Munas Dabbur (90+9) made the final score.

Germany striker Niclas Füllkrug returned to the starting eleven after missing five games due to calf problems. But the first goal was scored by Cologne’s Steffen Tigges (36′), Romano Schmid (73′) equalized for Werder.