Bayern Munich left Borussia Dortmund without a title

On the last matchday, Dortmund drew at home against Mainz, while Bayern beat Cologne, allowing them to become champion once again.

Foto: @FCBayernES

Borussia Dortmund reached the last date as the leader, two points ahead of Bayern Munich. However, they needed a home win against Mainz to secure the title. For their part, the Bavarians depended on a victory over Cologne on the road and waiting for their rival to stumble, which they did.

Bayern took the lead in the game against Cologne thanks to a Kingsley Coman goal, but the home team managed to equalize with 9 minutes remaining. Everything seemed like a draw, which would mean the title for Borussia, but Jamal Musiala scored the 2-1 win for Bayern in the 89th minute, unleashing madness among the Bavarian fans.

With equal points in the table (71 each), Bayern were crowned champions thanks to their goal difference (+54) against Dortmund’s +39.

It may interest you: Colombia is already in the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup

Dortmund quickly fell behind by two goals and reacted late with a goal from Raphael Guerreiro in the 69th minute. In stoppage time, Dortmund saw a goal that would have made it 2-2 disallowed due to an offside that existed, and later, Niklas Süle scored for an equalizer that proved futile.

In this way, Bayern Munich once again became champion of German football, reaching its 32nd league title. Bayern’s dominance in the Bundesliga is absolute, having won ten of the last twelve editions, with a brief pause in 2011 and 2012 when Dortmund achieved a two-time championship.