BBC and Estéreo Picnic create a fun experience for attendees

BBC and Estéreo Picnic create a fun experience for attendees

The Picnic Stereo Festival has become one of the most anticipated events by followers of internationally renowned artists. In its early days, the festival has managed to captivate the spectators who have come to the Briceño 18 Golf Course.

For this thirteenth edition, BBC, one of the brands of the EFF, sought to educate to the attendees of the event about the beer culture, so that its consumers integrate with the musical show and immerse themselves in a different world hand in hand with the songs that identify them.

“At BBC Cervecería we are connected to music, and proof of this is that in our pubs and wineries the melodies unite people with beer. In this edition of the event, our main objective is for viewers to be part of an experience in which they discover through this passion the essence of their favorite song and artist at the festival and can make a direct relationship with what BBC is passionate about, craft beer ” indicates Juan Camilo López, director of Premium & Special Brands of Bavaria.

