BBC Cairo staff strike for three days, demanding equal pay

BBC staff in Cairo began a three-day strike on Monday demanding pay equal to their colleagues in other countries in the Middle East.

This demand came after Egypt’s economic crisis became more serious.

According to Khalid al-Balshi, a spokesman for the strikers and head of Egypt’s Journalism Union, the 75-member staff in the Cairo bureau are demanding payment in dollars, like BBC employees in other cities in the region, including Beirut and Istanbul.

The strike will end on Wednesday.

Over the past year, the Egyptian currency has lost more than 50 percent of its value against the dollar. Annual inflation reached 36.8 percent in June from 33.7 percent recorded in May.

Khalid al-Balshi posted on Facebook that BBC staff in Egypt consider the pay gap a form of ‘systematic irregularity’.

Egyptian staff had earlier demanded a review of their salaries following the devaluation of the Egyptian pound, but the request was ignored and a modest increase was later offered.

The BBC maintains that it is aware of the economic situation in Egypt and had planned to increase salaries by 27% between March and July this year, taking into account the high level of inflation there.

The BBC statement did not elaborate further.

Khalid al-Bulshi told The Associated Press that the strikers may consider legal action and that the strike may be extended if the demands are not met.

Last month, BBC Cairo staff staged a one-day strike over unequal pay.