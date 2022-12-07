James Gallagher

BBC health correspondent

December 6, 2022

I hope this vial of blood will help me find out, because a question has been nagging me for a long time – have I escaped the new crown virus?

It seems pretty remarkable that anyone escaped the coronavirus. After emerging in China nearly three years ago, the virus has swept the world. New strains are increasingly contagious. Even vaccines can only weaken symptoms, not provide us with an indestructible shield against the virus.

During the epidemic, I have been working in the office, even during the lockdown period. The virus also infected other members of my family, but not me.

I am not alone in experiencing COVID-19 without getting sick, or never testing positive. Around one in 10 people in the UK have never had coronavirus, according to an estimate in the UK over the summer.

What exactly is going on? Is there some kind of secret weapon in my body, and those of the “never had covid-19” body, against this disease?

If you think you have escaped the new crown, there are roughly three possibilities:

You’re wrong – you’ve actually been infected, but never realized it

you have never been exposed to the virus

Your body has some sort of extra defense to fight off viruses

Dr Lindsay Broadbent, a virologist at the University of Surrey, told me, “Many people say, ‘I’ve never had COVID’. Most of them are probably wrong. They may have been infected, but No symptoms.”

“But we do know that some people are never infected, even nurses who work in high-risk settings, for example,” she added. See also Ermini to the Genoa court: "Reinforcements arriving already within the week"

A study of people who had regular checkups found that half of those infected with Omicron had no idea they were infected or thought their milder symptoms were due to something else.

The blood from my fingers will determine if I’m kidding myself too. I sealed the blood sample in a vial and sent it to a lab to analyze the cocktail of antibodies it contained.

Antibodies are part of the immune system. They stick to viruses like missiles. It stops the virus from infecting cells in our body and tells the rest of the immune system to kill the virus. Different antibodies stick to different parts of the virus, and the test focuses on two things:

Check the spike S protein antibody (Anti-S antibodies) attached to the surface of the virus

Anti-N antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein that adheres to the inner layer of the virus – which protects the virus’ genetic code

All vaccines used in the UK train the body to attack only the spike protein. Even a year after my last booster, tests showed that I still had high levels of S-protein antibodies in my system.

Your body only learns to attack the rest of the virus when confronted with the virus itself. If I have N protein antibodies in my body, it means that I have been infected with the new crown.

image source,James Gallagher image captiontext, Gallagher (right) studies his blood test results with Mainey, a professor of viral immunology.

My test result was negative, which means that I have crossed the first barrier of “avoiding the new crown”. Prof Mala Maini, professor of viral immunology, invited me to see the results in her laboratory at University College London.

“It could mean you never had the infection, but it could also mean that you had antibodies to the N protein and it disappeared from your blood,” she said.

But I never tested positive for COVID-19 despite:

I came to work in the office during the epidemic, and I had to do quick checks twice a week (lateral flows)

Every time you have symptoms, drive to do a PCR nucleic acid test or use a quick test

I was testing every day when my family had COVID

Professor Mainey concluded: “Combined with your negative N protein antibody results, you may be among those who escaped the onset of full-blown infection. You may be what we call ‘abortive infection’.”

Immune advantage?

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Do some people have an immune advantage?

A frustrating infection means that you’ve been exposed to the virus, and it’s even gotten into the right part of your body to start invading, but your body has it under control before it can.

We know this happens from studies that have deliberately infected people with the new coronavirus. These human trials sprayed the virus into the noses of healthy volunteers, but only half of the first 34 people who participated in the trials were infected.

The first line of defense is a person’s innate immune system. This is our body’s preset defense mechanism. It can’t learn or “remember” the infection, so every time it’s like the first time. But it acts very fast and suppresses the infection quickly.

Dr Broadbent demonstrated this by experimenting with tiny lungs (organoids) grown from human cells – which she attempted to infect with viruses.

She told me, “We found that there was one person that we couldn’t infect, and we stuck a lot of virus on these cells, and we just couldn’t infect.”

The other half of the immune system is called the acquired immune system (also called the adaptive immune system), and it learns and gets better with practice. This is how vaccines help the body fight COVID-19.

“It could also be that the vaccine is very effective for you and gives you very good protection,” Professor Mainey said.

But vaccines appear to offer only limited and rapidly fading protection against infection. Moreover, there is no vaccine for the first year of the new crown epidemic.

But this part of the immune system has other ways of stopping infection.

Before the pandemic, blood and lung samples taken from some hospital workers showed that some already had protective T cells. They act like sentinels, checking other cells for signs of infection and destroying infected cells if they find them.

Even before the first cases of Covid-19 appeared in the UK, some people already had anti-coronavirus “sentinels” in their bodies. They may be the result of infection with other common cold coronaviruses that are closely related to 2019-nCoV.

Professor Mainey said if you have children at school, chances are you’ve been exposed to these viruses in the past few years.

She added, “If you’ve primed these pre-existing T cells, they can act more quickly and kill the infection before you test positive.”

Researchers hope to develop a new generation of vaccines that mimic this pre-existing immunity.

“If you can make T cells that target the inner regions of the virus and produce the desired response in the nose, airways and lungs, you have a better chance of killing the virus before it can wreak havoc,” Professor Mainey said. That’s the goal.

My hunch is that every kid who comes home from kindergarten brings a flood of viruses to already exhausted parents that helped me survive COVID-19.

other explanations?

image source,Reuters image captiontext, While the COVID-19 vaccine won’t prevent people from getting infected, it can greatly reduce its severity.

There are two other possibilities, but they either don’t work for me or are very rare.

Some people have never been exposed to the virus because they try not to come into contact with others. I’ve interviewed super self-preservators who have been self-isolating for nearly 1,000 days because their weakened immune systems make them more vulnerable.

But this is not my case, I have to take the train to work every day, and even sleep in the same bed with the sick child at home.

Another explanation is genetic reasons. The immune function is relatively strong, which is indeed the case in some other diseases.

Probably the most famous example is AIDS (HIV). A very small number of people are born with a lucky gene mutation that makes them immune to HIV infection.

A mutation in part of their inherited genetic code – a code called CCR5 – changed the locks on the body’s cells, making it impossible for HIV to enter. This has already been used to cure some AIDS patients, and similar mutations have been shown to lock the new coronavirus out of human cells.

“There are very, very few people who have some sort of genetic resistance,” Dr. Broadbent said.

So, am I safe this winter?

For any of us who haven’t had COVID-19 yet, can we celebrate Christmas with confidence? Or, are we actually the most at risk?

Protection from the vaccine means that even if it doesn’t stop infection, the chances of getting seriously ill are greatly reduced.

People who have been infected with the new coronavirus and vaccinated – known as hybrid immunity – have the strongest immune response, including a Swiss study.

“So it probably means you’re at greater risk,” warns Professor Mainey.

Dr Broadbent agrees: “If you think you haven’t had the virus so far, it doesn’t mean you’re resistant…you’re probably lucky.”