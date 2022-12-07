Home News BBC health reporter: Have I escaped coronavirus and what might that mean? – BBC News Chinese
News

BBC health reporter: Have I escaped coronavirus and what might that mean? – BBC News Chinese

by admin
BBC health reporter: Have I escaped coronavirus and what might that mean? – BBC News Chinese
  • James Gallagher
  • BBC health correspondent

image source,Getty Images

I hope this vial of blood will help me find out, because a question has been nagging me for a long time – have I escaped the new crown virus?

It seems pretty remarkable that anyone escaped the coronavirus. After emerging in China nearly three years ago, the virus has swept the world. New strains are increasingly contagious. Even vaccines can only weaken symptoms, not provide us with an indestructible shield against the virus.

During the epidemic, I have been working in the office, even during the lockdown period. The virus also infected other members of my family, but not me.

I am not alone in experiencing COVID-19 without getting sick, or never testing positive. Around one in 10 people in the UK have never had coronavirus, according to an estimate in the UK over the summer.

You may also like

Robbery in Ponte nelle Alpi, there are four...

Long weekend of the Immaculate Conception, bookings doubled...

An acknowledgment to Yale for the owner of...

Stimulate Thought Resonance and Converge Spiritual Strength——A Summary...

«The Ivrea hospital in the office building enhances...

Comrade Jiang Zemin’s Memorial Ceremony Held in the...

EU, von der Leyen in Milan: “Europe is...

Women and online violence, two Treviso women found...

The Pope: “Feminicides arise from the claim to...

Death threats to Meloni and his daughter, 27-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy