BBL: Bonn overtakes ALBA with victory – basketball – sport

The second half of the game got off to a perfect start for the hosts: first playmaker TJ Shorts II scored his first points, then the Bonners also got three points – first from Tyson Ward, then from Sebastian Herrera. Suddenly, the Rehinländer led by seventeen points before Berlin finally sent a sign of life. Alba reduced the gap to 38:46 before the break.

Bonn clearly ahead before the final quarter

In the third quarter, the image on the court changed little. Whenever Berlin came up with something offensive, Bonn answered promptly. The distance changed little. Ward in particular continued to show a very strong game for the hosts. Before the final section, the Rhinelanders went into the last change of sides with a 67:55.

The last quarter started well for the guests, who were able to reduce the gap to seven points. The difference is important for a direct comparison of the two teams if they were tied at the end of the main round – Berlin had won the first leg by six points.

ALBA is almost coming back

Baskets coach Tuomas Iisalo immediately called the time-out to interrupt Alba’s run. It didn’t help: Alba was suddenly back in the game at 71:73 and could even hope for a win again. Herrera scored two of Bonn’s free throws in the basket – four points ahead of the last two minutes.

The game simmered with excitement, but tipped back to the side of the Rhinelanders when Jaleen Smith missed Alba’s three-goal and Karsten Tadda then converted two more free throws. In the end, the Bonn team even won with a seven-point lead and thus won the direct comparison by one point. TJ Shorts finished with a free throw.