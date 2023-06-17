BBL: Telekom increases sponsorship again at Baskets Bonn – Basketball – Sport

The Bonn-based group is increasing its contractually agreed grants for the coming season by one million euros. Both sides confirmed this to the “General-Anzeiger” (Friday). In addition, talks about further cooperation after the end of the contract in 2024 have been underway for some time.

However, after the announcement in November 2021 that it would gradually reduce its financial commitment, the communications company had already reduced its funds before the 2022/23 season and, as contractually agreed, reduced them again by 40 percent for the coming season.

Telekom’s exit plan decided at the end of 2021

Telekom supports basketball in Bonn since 1993 and since the foundation of the club in 1995 also the Telekom Baskets. In November 2021, Telekom announced that it would be leaving the main sponsor after 28 years of partnership and that it wanted to reduce its involvement with the baskets by 2025.

Cooperation on perspective for basketball location Bonn

In September 2022, however, came the announcement that Telekom would remain the title and main sponsor in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons – with a new contract expiring in 2024 and 40 percent less sponsorship money.

“We want to try together to give the club a perspective in professional sport and Basketball – to secure the Bonn location in the long term” said Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, about the increased sponsorship.



