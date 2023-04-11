news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 11 – “The inauguration of the new Fiano Romano branch is part of the careful policy of targeted, intelligent and effective openings, carried out by the BCC of Rome, in contrast with the phenomenon of banking desertification”. This was stated by the President of the BCC of Rome Maurizio Longhi who today inaugurated the new branch office number 150 of the bank in Fiano Romano. “Our relationship with the territories remains strong, especially here in Fiano Romano, thanks to an intense collaboration with local authorities, with our shareholders and with all our customers”.



In addition to various members, the Mayor of Fiano Romano Davide Santonastaso also took part in the inauguration ceremony.



In 2022, the Bank employed 545 million euros in Upper Lazio (+4.2% compared to December 2021). On the other hand, expanded deposits reached 626 million euros (+6.6%), confirming an articulated and concrete presence alongside small and medium-sized businesses and households. (HANDLE).

