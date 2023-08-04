Home » BCP reports that July inflation was 0%
BCP reports that July inflation was 0%

The report of the Central Bank of Paraguay states that inflation for the month of July of this year was 0%, lower than the rate of 0.7% registered in the same period last year.

In the document, remember that inflation is measured by the variation in the consumer price index. In addition, he mentions that with this result, inflation accumulated in the year amounts to 2.2% below the 6.7% verified in the same month of 2022.

It adds that interannual inflation was 3.5%, a result that was lower than the 4.2% rate registered in June 2023 and also lower than the 11.1% rate in 2022.

On the other hand, the BCP points out that core inflation showed a monthly variation rate of 0.2%, above total inflation. Thus, interannual inflation, measured by this indicator, reached a variation of 4.3%, below the rate of 4.8% registered in the previous month and also less than the rate of 7.1% verified in the same month. month of 2022.

