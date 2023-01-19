Entering the circle of companies or Collective Interest Benefit Societies (BIC) is a decision towards sustainability and compliance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which more than 1,500 companies operating in Colombia have joined. The professional services firm BDO in Colombia recently joined this group, and due to its commitment to these standards.

“We want the firm’s commitment to corporate sustainability to be real, tangible in our strategic and action plan, which is called Sustainable BDO. This is an important step to contribute to the development of our country”, said Paula Giraldo, leading partner of BDO Sustainability in Colombia in this regard.

The company is committing to prioritizing suppliers of goods or services of local origin, that have a gender focus or support minorities. Likewise, regulations focused on environmental protection will be implemented. Employees will have a document (manual) with the values ​​and expectations of the BIC firm, and how they can contribute and participate in progress towards sustainability.

It may interest you: Microsoft announces the cut of about 10,000 jobs

In addition, it adopted Teleworking as a way to improve the quality of life of each person on its team and uses efficient energy systems so that employees use sustainable and alternative means of transportation to travel to work.

According to Giraldo, “in addition to being a very well-reputed firm with many years of operation, we now bet on sustainability as a strategic axis. Today we directly impact the lives of 700 employees, tomorrow millions of Colombians. We invite more Colombian companies, ventures and startups to think – from the core of their corporate strategy – about generating a triple positive impact with their management. From BDO we have the tools to accompany them in this process from our DNA, it is enough for them to make a decision today to receive their revenues in the medium term and contribute to the sustainable development of the country”.