On the exit road to Armenia, on the left side of the road, through an uncovered path, is the entrance to the headquarters of the Carabineros Police. Yesterday, the city’s journalists came to this place to have the experience of carrying out some of the tasks that they must carry out on a daily basis.

To break the ice, the first activity was to appreciate the actions of two canines that the ‘Carabineritos’ have trained. Immediately afterwards, another young man from this same group did acrobatics on ‘Carlitos’, a beautiful equine specimen. In a kind of kiosk, each participant passed so that the captain could put on them one of the emblems of the carabinieri, which is the yellow handkerchief tied around the neck with a ring.

Activities in two groups

The 15 communicators who accepted the invitation were divided into two teams: the first went with the farrier to develop everything related to this ancient trade and the second stayed in the work of the stables. The first thing to do is keep the stables clean, horses drink a lot of water and for obvious reasons empty their bladders at night, keeping this space dry is vital to prevent moisture from generating fungus.

Then you have to sit down to sharpen the blades of the grass pick. Then, the journalists were taken to the area where the grass is planted, there they have to take a good bunch and cut with the machete, then wrap each bunch so that the fluff does not cause allergies and the grass does not cut the skin, arrive and put it in the mincer. Each horse eats a bundle of grass in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Immediately afterwards you have to go for the concentrate and put the package in a cart to go through each of the feeders putting a kilo of it, the animals are excited by this procedure.

Meanwhile, the group that was in the horseshoes learned that hooves are like nails and you have to file them every 40 days, they also explained how to put the nails correctly, which is what commonly fails. They also explained that shoeing a criollito horse can take 40 minutes, while shoeing a carabineros horse, due to its breed and physical build, takes up to three hours.

How is a horse trained?

These animals are fearful by nature, which is why the first contact that a policeman must make with a mare and her calf is called imprinting, to gain the foal’s trust and over the days the animal will be the one to greet the uniformed officer. Begin the calming process, so that when the horse has to go to the stadium or to an eviction, where the situation is tense, it must be done with patience, a lot of patience, first they will extend the tamer with a sack near the legs and they will go up until They can show you cloths or flags and don’t be scared.

Riding it can only be done between 4 and 5 years old, when the bone structure is firm, so while it grows it will be taught to guide it around a column so that it can walk, trot and canter according to instructions.

The relationship of the rider-horse pairing is strengthened through cleaning, first with a comb it is massaged against the grain to remove dust and particles, then with a brush it is combed. The bath must be every 15 days, but if it is necessary to do an emergency cleaning, a damp cloth can be used. The reporters were also taught to saddle and many other activities.

Previously, each police officer who wanted to be a police officer had to earn the cord, the handkerchief and the place after passing the gymkhana, which is a test of motor skills and speed.

A specimen like Carlitos weighs 670 kilos.