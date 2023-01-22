It is the sixth most common cause of cancer death worldwide, yet many people do not realize they have the disease.

And it is that esophageal cancer does not cause symptoms at the beginning of the disease. This is what happened to former Scottish footballer Andy Goram, who served as a goalkeeper and played for various clubs in Scotland and England, and who recently revealed that he has oesophageal cancer.

The news shocked his followers when Goram, 58, said he had been given about six months to live.

In an interview, the former soccer player explained that he felt sick for the first time about seven weeks ago when he had problems eating and drinking.

But he ignored the heartburn he initially suffered after failing to get an appointment with his GP.

Like Goram, many patients treated for esophageal cancer have discussed how this disease presents at first with no symptoms, or with symptoms that are often easily ignored.

Paul Sinclair, from Fife, Scotland, told the BBC that he began experiencing what “felt like gas in the lower part of the ribcage” in September 2020. Sinclair also had the feeling that he had “ate too much in one bite.”

“I ignored it like everyone else,” he says. “I felt like I had gas. She was eating well, she had no pain ».

“It was just a nuisance under my ribcage. It went on for about a week and a half and then I was like, ‘I’m going to see someone about this.

“I went to the doctor and he sent me straight to an endoscopy. That confirmed that she had a tumor in the upper part of her stomach ».

Sinclair underwent four chemotherapy sessions over an eight-week period before taking a six-week break.

He then had an 11-hour operation, which also included the removal of his spleen. She subsequently underwent “very aggressive chemotherapy” again.

“I was very sick with both chemotherapy sessions,” he explains. “The second one was worse because you are already weak after the operation.”

“As you recover, you have to start learning how to eat again, chewing your food well, eating small portions and eating many meals throughout the day.”

Now, three years later, Sinclair may be back in the gym for a light workout, but things will never be “totally normal.”

“You have to stay positive and be thankful for every day you wake up,” he says.

“The most important thing is that I did not have particularly serious symptoms, but it is very necessary not to ignore them and to check yourself.”

What are the symptoms of esophageal cancer?

The esophagus is the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach. The main symptoms of cancer are:

having trouble swallowing (dysphagia)

feel nauseous

stomach acidity or reflux

symptoms of indigestion, such as belching a lot.