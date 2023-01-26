The Avenida Longitudinal (ALO) construction project, awarded by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) to the Promise of Future Society ALO Sur SAS, announced the possibility of implementing a new toll to enter and exit the capital of the country , in the limits between Bogota and Cundinamarca.

Cars, vans, and campers would have to pay about $7,600, while buses, vans, and trucks would pay a fee of $8,100.. This would represent a strong blow to the pocket of drivers who commute daily to neighboring municipalities such as Soacha and Sibaté, where they carry out their work and study activities.

Collection of the toll booth It could only be implemented after the three sections of the ALO-sur come into operationcorresponding to the intersection Canoas-Río Bogotá, Río Bogotá-Avenida Américas and between Avenida Américas and Calle 13.

The project also includes the construction of two uneven intersections: one at the connection of the ALO with Calle 13, in Fontibón, and the second intersection at Avenida Indumil, in the municipality of Soacha.

The $1.1 billion contract was awarded in 2021 by the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) to the ALO SUR SAS Future Society Promise, made up of Concay SA (25%), Coherpa SAS (25%), Pavimentos Colombia SAS (25%) and Mario Alberto Huertas Cotes (25%).

What does the project contemplate?

The project of the Avenida Longitudinal de Occidente, in its southern section, contemplates the construction of a dual carriageway of 9.5 kilometers, a second carriageway of 9.5 kilometers and 4.5 km of improvement of a section; this with the objective of passing the existing infrastructure of three lanes, to one of four lanes.

“This project includes the construction of two vehicular bridges over the Bogotá River in addition to the existing ones in the Muña sectors and on the border of the country’s capital. Within the framework of this, a contribution will be made to sustainable mobility and care for the environment, but mainly to the promotion and use of the bicycle”, explained the ANI.

This is due to the fact that the road corridor contemplates the construction of about 10 kilometers of bicycle path, as well as the generation of a public space of approximately 153 thousand square meters. $1.17 trillion is the investment in the southern section of the ALO, which, according to the concession contract, would be ready in 30 years. It is estimated that the preconstruction duration lasts one year and its construction four years.

According to ANI, with this project More than two million inhabitants of the Bogota towns of Bosa, Kennedy and Fontibón will benefit, as well as the municipalities of Soacha, Sibaté and Mosqueraby reducing their usual trips to enter or leave Bogotá by more than 30 minutes through the southwest of the city.

Rate Freeze

The Ministry of Transportation announced in the second week of this 2023 that by decree the toll rates would be frozen for the current year without the right to generate increases for vehicles that transit through the stations headed by the National Institute of Roads (Invías) and of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI).

The decision raised questions about where the money needed to sustain the economy came from, given the lack of additional revenue from tolls. Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation, explained that transportation concessionaires will not stop receiving money, since the monetary compensation will come from the charge for road valuation in 2024, within the framework of the tax reform.

“The Ministry of Transportation will agree on that and the ANI in particular, but we in the Treasury will put the resources in the budget addition to be able to manage the freezing of tolls,” said José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance.