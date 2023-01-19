Ana Yolima Sánchez Gutiérrez, Secretary of Public Health and Social Security explains: “The city government accepts the national guideline of the Ministry of Health called ‘Catch Up Day: search for those susceptible to the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI) and change national booster vaccination scheme for 18 months and 5 years’, informs citizens of this guideline and how it will be carried out in the Municipality”.

The head of Health confirmed that the changes issued for this 2023, in the scheme refer to the Triple Viral vaccine that was previously applied to 5 years of age, from this year it will be applied to a year and a half of life. “Children who turned 18 months old before January 1, 2023, will be given the vaccine at age 5, however, babies who turn 18 months after January 1 will be given the Triple Viral vaccine, which it protects against measles, rubella and mumps, at that age,” said Secretary Sánchez.

In addition, the Ministry indicated to all the secretariats that the Pentavalent vaccine that prevents against five diseases: Hepatitis B, Haemophilius Influenzae, Diphtheria, Whooping Cough and Tetanus, will be applied as the first booster also at 18 months, to replace the DPT ( Diphtheria, Tetanus and Whooping Cough).

Next April, during the National Vaccination Day of the Americas, there will be a change in the booster dose of the 5-year-old vaccine against Poliomyelitis, which will go from being an oral dose to an injectable one. Yolima Sánchez concluded the topic with: “The vaccine is an act of love with our little ones and it is completely free.”

It should be remembered that these changes are not the whim of the National Government, but are due to permanent studies carried out by the World Organization and the Pan American Health Organization.

Requirements for vaccination

-The minor must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

– Identity document of the minor and the adult.

-Vaccination card.