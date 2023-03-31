Taking into account low consumption, which historically occurs in the city during Holy Week, the Bogota Aqueduct and Sewerage Company (EAAB) will advance the tie of networks and installation of valves in the modernization works of the Tibitoc-Casablanca line , essential works to improve the service in the city and neighboring municipalities.

These works will allow the execution of the last phase of the rehabilitation of this line, a project that seeks to contribute to the mitigation of vulnerabilities in the Aqueduct Main System and facilitate the availability of the Avenida Boyacá corridor for road infrastructure projects in the city.

So that the water cuts are not continuous throughout Holy Week, a scheme of alternate suspensions was designed every other day and in other areas with low pressure for hours.

Programming cuts April 4 and 6

Fontibón, Engativá and Kennedy will not have aqueduct service between 0 and 24 hours on Tuesday, April 4 and Thursday, April 6.

On Wednesday, April 5 and Friday, April 7, the towns of Puente Aranda, Tunjuelito, Ciudad Bolívar and Bosa will be without service for the same period of time.

In Fontibón, the absence of the service will be presented from Carrera 138 A to Carrera 100 between Calle 63 and Calle 15B.

The affected neighborhoods will be El Dorado Airport, Atahualpa, Belén, Fontibón, Modelia Forest, Brisas Aldea Fontibón, Capellanía, Centro Fontibón, Charco Rural, Charco Urbano, Ciudad Hayuelos, El Carmen Fontibón, El Cedro, El Chanco l, El Chanco ll , El Chanco Rural ll, El Chanco Rural lll, El Charco, El Refugio, El Tintal, El Tintal Central, El Tintal ll, El Vergel, Ferrocaja Fontibón, Guadual Fontibón, Interindustrial Kasandra, La Cabana Fontibón, La Giralda, La Laguna Fontibón , Las Navetas, Modelia, Modelia Occidental, Moravia, Pueblo Viejo, Puente Grande, Puerta de Teja, Sabana Grande, San José de Fontibón, San Pablo Jericó, San Pedro, San Pedro de los Robles, Santa Cecilia, Vereda El Tintal, Versalles Fontibón, Villa Carmenza, Villemar and Free Zone.

In Engativá there will be no service from Carrera 86 to Carrera 104 between Calle 69 and Calle 26. The affected neighborhoods will be Los Álamos and Los Ángeles.

In the case of the town of Kennedy, the lack of the resource will be from Carrera 101 to Carrera 86 between 16B Street and South 43rd Street; from Carrera 86 to 72 between Calle 16 C and Calle 53A Sur; and from Carrera 72 to Transversal 68 H between south 26th street and south 39th street D.

The affected neighborhoods will be Bavaria, Calandaima, Campo Hermoso, Casablanca Sur (from South 54th Street to the West), Castilla, Catalina, Catalina Ii, Jardines Apogeo Cemetery, Chucua De La Vaca I, Chucua De La Vaca Ii, Chucua De La Vaca Iii, Chicala, Cali City, Kennedy City, Central Kennedy City, North Kennedy City, West Kennedy City, East Kennedy City, South Kennedy City, Techo Il City, Corabastos, Dindalito, El Carmelo (From Calle 54 Sur Toward El Occidente), El Jazmin, El Paraiso, El Paraiso Bosa, Gran Britalia (From Calle 54 Sur Toward The West), El Tintal Iii, El Tintal Iv. El Vergel Oriental, Galán, Galán Rural, Gran Britalia I, Mortgage, Jacqueline, Jorge Uribe Botero (from Calle 53b South to the West), La Campiña, La Magdalena, La Pampa, Las Acacias. Las Acacias Rural, Las Dos Avenidas, Las Margaritas, Llano Grande, Los Almendros, Mandalay, María Paz, Marseille, New York, New Roof, Osorio Ii, Osorio Iii, Patio Bonito, Patio Bonito Ii, Patio Bonito Iii, Pio Xii, Provivienda, Provivienda Occidental, Renania Urapanes, Saucedal, Tairona, Techo, Timiza, Timiza A, Timiza B. Timiza C, Tintala, Tintalito, Tocarema, Valladolid, Village of El Tintal Rural, Village of El Tintal Urbano, Vergel Occidental, Villa Alsacia Ii, Villa Nelly III Sector and Vision of the East.

The programming for Wednesday, April 5 and Friday, April 7 can be consulted on the page of the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá.

Supply by tank trucks

For the sectors that will present suspension of service, the supply will be available through tank trucks, which can be requested through Acualínea 116, giving priority to the institutional sector such as health posts, nursing homes, foundations, community kitchens, nursing homes. family welfare and priority and community care sites.

It is recommended to the citizens of the sectors that will present an affectation in the service, to carry out cleaning and maintenance of the internal storage tanks so that they are in optimal conditions, as well as to make a rational use of the service during the times of the operation.