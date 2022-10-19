Home News Be careful to avoid pits!No oil at the high-speed laywo cottage rescue company for 780 yuan for 7 liters of oil – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Be careful to avoid pits!No oil at the high-speed laywo cottage rescue company for 780 yuan for 7 liters of oil

Be careful to avoid pits!No oil at the high-speed laywo cottage rescue company for 780 yuan for 7 liters of oil

On highways, if the vehicle runs out of fuel or fails, you must keep your eyes open when choosing rescue, otherwise you may be slaughtered by the cottage rescue company.

Recently, in Zhoukou, Henan Province, Mr. Chao was lying on the side of the road with no gas on the high-speed car, so he found a high-speed rescue company on the Internetpaid 760 yuan to buy 10 liters of gasoline, but after the result came, they only sent 7 liters of gasoline.

Because he felt that the oil price was too expensive, Mr. Chao complained to the traffic police after he went to the express service area. The traffic police judged that he had encountered a copycat rescue, and then angered the merchant: What company are you? What platform? In the end, the staff of the Shanzhai Rescue Company returned 200 yuan and said that they would find the platform to ask for the rest.

The case was also handed over to the local public security. The police reminded: the expressway operating company has a professional rescue team. In such a situation, please call 110 for help in time.

In addition, for the car owner, after the high-speed vehicle is lying in the nest, he may not know how to call the tow truck for help. It should be reminded that there are special rescue trailers at high speeds.The car owner can find the official trailer by dialing the national high-speed police number 12122.

Although you have to pay a certain fee, the price is transparent and reasonable, and the cost is far lower than the cottage rescue you find online.

If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

