Be careful when shopping! This is how an attempted robbery was recorded in the Historic Center of Santa Marta

Surveillance video has captured an attempted robbery in one of the commercial premises located on Avenida Campo Serrano, a very busy area during the New Year’s Eve season in Santa Marta.

In the images, a woman dressed in a blue blouse and jeans can be seen trying to steal belongings from a client’s bag.

This incident has led to a call for citizens to be alert to possible thefts in the Historic Center of Santa Marta, especially during the Christmas shopping season. The video was posted on social media as a warning to residents and tourists visiting the area for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

