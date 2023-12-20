Home » Be careful when shopping! This is how an attempted robbery was recorded in the Historic Center of Santa Marta
News

Be careful when shopping! This is how an attempted robbery was recorded in the Historic Center of Santa Marta

by admin
Be careful when shopping! This is how an attempted robbery was recorded in the Historic Center of Santa Marta

Surveillance video has captured an attempted robbery in one of the commercial premises located on Avenida Campo Serrano, a very busy area during the New Year’s Eve season in Santa Marta.

In the images, a woman dressed in a blue blouse and jeans can be seen trying to steal belongings from a client’s bag.

Read also: Man is sent to prison for aggravated sexual abuse against his twin daughters.

This incident has led to a call for citizens to be alert to possible thefts in the Historic Center of Santa Marta, especially during the Christmas shopping season. The video was posted on social media as a warning to residents and tourists visiting the area for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

See also  The 14th National Games is about to open, the National Games Village welcomes the first batch of athletes_restaurant

You may also like

Conner Rousseau’s successor takes oath in Flemish Parliament

South China Sea: Philippines rejects Chinese claims, says...

Karlsruhe must protect truth in the Bundestag

What are the Yemenis doing in the Red...

Joe Biden said that dictator Maduro “so far”...

PRIESTLY GOLDEN WEDDINGS

Seven Months in Myanmar’s “Pig Killing Plate” Scam...

Police operation in Schwerin parish: deportation attempt escalates...

Milei threatens to take away social assistance from...

Chavismo releases political prisoners in La Yaguara this...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy