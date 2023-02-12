Home News Be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs
Be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs

Be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs

Authorities recently removed a blocking device from an ATM in Neiva. This type of theft has become more and more frequent.

Authorities, in response to a citizen’s call, managed to extract a blocking device from an ATM, which was installed in the money exit slot, thus achieving the recovery of the money that was intended to be stolen through this modality.

recommendations

– Request the accompaniment of the National Police when making withdrawals of large sums of money.

– Check the slot where you insert the card into the ATM and also the money exit slot. If you find any object that hinders the entry of the card or the delivery of cash, do not carry out the transaction, do not leave the ATM and call the 123 emergency line.

– If after entering the password you cannot withdraw the money, do not withdraw from it and call the 123 emergency line immediately. There may be a gang that does not allow the money to be withdrawn and if you leave there the criminal can enter and take it away.

– Stand in front of the ATM and do not allow people who are close to you to see your password and card.

– Keep your money and card very well before leaving the ATM.

– Do not accept collaboration from strangers.

– Type your password avoiding that other people can see it. Protect it with your hands or body.

– Block your card immediately in case of theft, loss or prolonged retention in ATMs.

– Contact your bank and verify through the channels authorized by it, if the transaction was actually carried out.

– When withdrawing money, count it discreetly, take your receipt, check the balance and save or destroy it.

– Check your account balances frequently.

– Always keep your card in a safe place.

