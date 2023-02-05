Now, people will be able to convert their Beps into weeks of pension and with that they will be able to complete the time they need to retire in Colombia.

For a long time, informal workers or those who do not earn many resources have resorted to the Periodic Economic Benefits (Beps) as a saving option for their old age.

For this reason, among the many changes that they want to make to the pension system in Colombia, Colpensiones recently pointed out that now all people who are affiliated with the General Pension System will be able to use the Beps in pension weeks.

This help is for workers who have not completed the weeks required to retire and want to use those Beps as contribution weeks.

The intention of this modification, they say, is that people can reach the weeks required in Colombia to reach the pension and the name that Colpensiones has given to this program is the Beps Equivalence System, taking into account the provisions of Decree 1494 of August 2022.

These modifications come in the midst of a situation of uncertainty due to the pension reform in which, as promised by the president in the campaign, more people are going to contribute to Colpensiones because it will be mandatory for those workers who earn up to 4 minimum wages each month.

Colpensiones: how the new pension system works

Any Benítez, vice president of the Beps, points out that this is a milestone for the entity and that this will result in more people being able to access a pension in Colombia.

“We set out to find people who can benefit from the mechanism and with great satisfaction I tell you that we have already pensioned two people, María Teresa Vásquez, in Medellín, and Salomón Bartolo, in Cali,” Benítez said.

María Teresa, she explained, is a 66-year-old woman, that is, she had already reached the age to obtain the pension. She had 1,184 weeks of contributions, so she was missing 116 to reach the 1,300 weeks that are mandatory to obtain a pension in the Media Premium Regime administered by Colpensiones. This lady had been in the Beps since 2016 and achieved savings of 3 million pesos that she now converted into those 116 weeks that she needed to achieve her pension.