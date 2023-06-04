Be careful with the cinema: Utopia

A very tenacious risk is taken by a (or a) filmmaker, when making a film, and especially a feature film, of a family nature. It works in terms of the box office, when the artist in question has lived or is known in Hollywood or has a lot of money. To cite but two cases.

Suddenly it also works, when there is a close relationship between the filmmaker in question, with the means of promotion, diffusion, distribution, sale and commercialization of cinema. Or its proximity to those channels or platforms that make thousands and millions of viewers around the world watch said product, regardless of the importance or interest that story or biography(s) may arouse.

This type of cinema, the family one, is making a career, but it has to interest much more, the one that, being of these characteristics, allows, inside, to add to its content, interesting, intelligent, wise, cunning aspects that can matter a lot. more, to the different spectators that in different cities and/or countries of the planet, can consume this type of product and are satisfied with each film, after its projection or exhibition.

Obviously, there are hundreds, sorry, thousands of films that, being of this type, are of no interest to anyone, because what they tell becomes provincial, boring, bland, simple, very local and even super regional, and that, to the Other mortals neither like nor care.

Many families have martyrs, luminaries, leaders, geniuses, psychopaths or victims in their bosom, which attracts the attention of many and who may interest screenwriters, producers and/or movie merchants, but be careful, you have to be a very good artist, very a good filmmaker, being very well “dated”, well advised and even well accompanied by talented filmmakers, to achieve a decent product, to achieve a very good box office, public, critical success and acceptance by many moviegoers, who It is what is finally aimed at with an effort of these.

Going back to what we said at the beginning, I like to cite just two examples, to ratify things: “Letter to a Shadow” (2015) and “The Smiling Lombana” (2018), by Daniela Abad, films that, being by the same director, They refer only to clarify moments, anecdotes, situations, things and eccentricities of a family that has been made famous by a grandfather and a father, who excelled in it. His eldest, Dr. Héctor Abad Gómez, a doctor assassinated by paramilitaries on August 25, 1987 and who fought for health, peace, solidarity for many and who promoted tolerance and human rights, father of his father (Héctor Abad Faciolince), that writer who made the book “El olvido que seremos”, which served as theoretical support to make the film that allowed our cinematography to obtain the GOYA award for the Best Ibero-American film, famous on this planet (2021), to our cinematography and that are part of this type of documentaries that allowed viewers to see, things and cases of a particular family, which, like many, should not go unnoticed or forgotten, just like that and, “The Smiling Lombana” , that film that shows with a strange delight, long moments of the convulsive life of one of the greatest sculptors (Tito Lombana) that our country has ever had and who was his father, the author of works such as the beautiful India Catalina and the famous “Old Shoes” that he did as a tribute to the famous poet El Tuerto López.

The movie

Says the press book of the film: “Whose are the memory and the struggle? After a lifetime shared, Laura approaches her father Fernando de ella and asks him about the struggles of the past and the utopias of the present. The memory of the father seems to fade, but the will of the daughter resists that the dreams of a fairer and better world sink into oblivion or indifference. “UTOPÍA”: a generational meeting between memory, identity and love. A film by Laura Gómez Hincapié”.

This film that concerns us now, “UTOPÍA”, deserves to be taken into account, even if it does not have in its environment those “characters” that are somewhat prominent in its midst, since theirs are, if you will, more elemental, less sophisticated , simpler, closer to us, the spectators who are also ordinary.

It is a brave film if you will, challenging, disturbing, entertaining and close. He tells things, on the one hand, of a father who, even fainting due to the loss of quality of his memory, resists having to give him the value and merit that he gave to his leftist militancy for many years of his life, on an honest and dedicated trade unionist, but who saw that his cause was lost over the years and the lack of dedication of many of his comrades and the contempt that his successors, from the same generation as his daughter, who makes the film and confronts him all the time time, but that also allows his rebellion to emerge, with his intelligent questions and persistence in the search for more precise answers that clarify his utopian appetites.

I forgive the long scenes, there is no need, for example, to give long close-ups to almost the entire hymn of LA INTERNACION AL at the beginning, nor to some scenes that seem to have not been prepared, even if they are part of a documentary, which is supposed to be does not admit “stage performances”; I forgive some technical imperfections, very few of course (and the Cubans themselves understood that cinema should be more perfect than “imperfect” as far as possible, like the one they made during and a few years after the Revolution, and I even forgive the reiteration of the close-ups and very close-ups to the photos that show the love of his father (the parents, because his mother also weighs in the film) for the Russian-Cuban leaders that from the beginning determines (n) his fidelity for socialism communism, Well, what the film counts in general terms is, after all, what counts, what matters, what is interesting.

“UTOPÍA” is a generational encounter between memory, identity and love. A film by Laura Gómez Hincapié, which she makes to show her love for her father, Fernando the unionist, the leader, and her mother, Doña Ruby Hincapié, the teacher, the rebel, the unionist and feminist, a true woman who supports her ideology and firm and serene principles, supporting and respecting everything that allows and allowed over the years and time, the formation of all those who make up his spectacular family nucleus.

It is a different film, without tricks or traps, that, without deception, catches the viewer, whether they like it or not, the politics smeared with the left and, in addition, the viewer who, formed in ideological ignorance, has believed that those two hundred years were better. that rulers full of ideological aberrations, have managed our destinies before the election of that President that we now have