Be careful with this new type of theft

The rate of insecurity in Colombia does not let up and every day organized gangs create new strategies to commit criminal acts.

This was evidenced in a complaint through social networks from a young woman who was the victim of a new type of robbery. She knows how not to fall for it.

Public transport is one of the places where theft occurs most frequently among citizens, since thieves take advantage of the congestion of users to avoid being caught or simply so that the victim does not realize what happened.

As Colombians increasingly pay more attention to their surroundings and belongings to avoid being robbed, criminal gangs resort to creativity to carry out new maneuvers and surprise citizens.

In addition to this, the issue of taking ‘justice into one’s own hands’, or as it is popularly known ‘palotherapy’, has become common, since people do not feel that justice is effective in fighting insecurity.

How does this modality work?

Those who use their cell phones on public transport can be victims of this new modality, since a person who belongs to the criminal gang pays attention to issues such as the wallpaper, the lining, the brand of the cell phone, the model and even the password. of the blockade.

While this is happening, a second person involved begins the performance. He announces that his cell phone has been stolen and accuses who the first subject was observing and taking the aforementioned data.

With this information, thieves can verify that “you stole your own cell phone,” while they continue making a fuss either inside the bus in which you are traveling or at the station where you are.

This causes people (not involved in the organization) to become outraged and begin to take justice into their own hands while the police arrive.

This happened to one of those affected, who experienced both physical and mental aggression from citizens who believed what the thieves claimed and sometimes took advantage of this disorder to flee with what was stolen.

When the police arrive, the thieves again provide the cell phone information to “prove the veracity of their accusation.” The victims have had to prove that they are the real owners by showing their social networks, their photo gallery, etc.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

