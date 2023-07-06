Home » Be careful with your dog, there is a distemper epidemic in Cali
News

Be careful with your dog, there is a distemper epidemic in Cali

by admin
Be careful with your dog, there is a distemper epidemic in Cali

A significant increase in cases of distemper in the canines of the city has been evidenced in Santiago de Cali in recent days.

Some of which have been cared for at the Animal Welfare Center, which is why case material monitoring has begun in private veterinary establishments and in other municipalities of Valle del Cauca.

Given this, the Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection (UAEPA) observes the appearance of various diseases, especially infectious ones, it was able to conclude a major outbreak of distemper in the region.

Recommendations to citizens with canine members in their families:

1. Apply first vaccinations and vaccination boosters to all dogs in the home after a veterinary medical assessment.

2. Apply annual vaccine boosters throughout the life of the canine.

3. Avoid taking dogs to the parks while the peak of the disease is taking place and/or the immune response to vaccination is being generated. (approximately during the month of July)

4. Before contact with other dogs, wash your hands with plenty of soap and water.

5. In case of respiratory, digestive or nervous signs of your dog, contact the trusted veterinarian.

Despite the strict entry protocols for animals suspected of viral diseases, positive cases have been confirmed inside the Animal Welfare Center. In order to contain the spread of the disease within it, the UAEPA has implemented the following measures:

• Sampling and treatment of all the animals that are housed in the CBA.

• All activities at the Animal Welfare Center and extramural activities involving animals and/or staff are suspended: adoption and sterilization days, group visits, educational events, etc.

See also  Tamponi, in Sacile there is the "loyalty card": you make five, you pay four

• The care of veterinary consultations is suspended, which will be replaced by tele-advice or will be

forwarded to other veterinary establishments.
• The Animal Welfare Center will go into quarantine for 15 days initially.

• Suspected cases of distemper and parvovirus in abandoned and vulnerable canines will be treated in the territories.

• The access of canines to the Animal Welfare Center is restricted.

• Cleaning and disinfection protocols are implemented and the access of all administrative staff to the CBA shelter is restricted.

Keep in mind:

To eradicate pathologies such as distemper and parvovirus, it is necessary that about 80% of the canine population be vaccinated annually against these diseases.

This management is the responsibility of each holder and is very significant to prevent the virus from reappearing periodically, taking hundreds of lives.

We will continue to monitor the situation with the different competent actors at the local, departmental and national levels.

Data:

– Distemper in dogs, also known as canine distemper, is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and other animals, such as ferrets.

– It is caused by the canine distemper virus (CDV), which belongs to the paramyxovirus family.

– The virus is spread through direct contact with secretions or excretions of infected animals, such as saliva, urine or nasal secretions.

– It can also be transmitted through the air when an infected dog coughs or sneezes. Puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most susceptible to the disease.

– Canine distemper mainly affects the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of dogs.

– Symptoms can vary, but generally include fever, lethargy, runny nose and eyes, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, lack of appetite, weight loss, seizures, and muscle spasms.

See also  Confidants of Wang Qishan made remarks on Xi Jinping's foreign visits after accidents happened one after another | Kazakhstan | Xi Jinping

– In severe cases, it can cause pneumonia, dehydration, neurological disorders and, in some cases, death.

Treatment of distemper in dogs:

It is mainly supportive and symptomatic, as there is no specific antiviral treatment to combat the virus.

The vet can prescribe medications to control symptoms, prevent secondary infections, and keep the dog hydrated.

Prevention is essential, and vaccination is the best way to protect dogs against this disease.

It is important to follow the vaccination schedule recommended by the veterinarian and keep the vaccinations up to date.

Comments

You may also like

Despite being free, only 10% of men seek...

Municipal councils can sign agreements with ESAP to...

Fire in apartment extends to several floors in...

Nelson Cano celebrates the 16 ICU beds at...

SENA has 10,000 million for young entrepreneurs in...

Giachino, Turin must apply for Expo 2033, in...

SICARIOS RIDLED LAST NIGHT A DEPARTMENTAL COUNCILOR IN...

They hold a security council in Cesar in...

The first gate of the Mose – Veneto...

Tourist options for winter holidays

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy