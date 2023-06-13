Home » Be defensive!Guangzhou will face a high risk of heavy rainfall and disasters
News

by admin
Recently, in Zengcheng District, Guangzhou City, heavy rainfall caused citizens to be trapped on the roof of the car, and fire rescue personnel rushed to rescue.Photo courtesy of Guangzhou Fire Rescue Detachment

People’s Daily Online, Guangzhou, June 13th (Wang Yadie) According to the latest news from the Guangzhou Meteorological Bureau,expectedFrom the night of the 13th to the 14thThere are heavy to heavy rains in the central and southern parts of Guangzhoulocal heavy rainLong duration of precipitationhigh risk of disaster, to remind the public to pay close attention to the latest forecast and warning information and take precautions. After sorting out, as of 17:00 on the 13th, Zengcheng, Huadu, Conghua, Haizhu, Panyu, Huangpu, Nansha and other Guangzhou districts issued rainstorm warning signals.

On the 13th, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau and the Municipal Meteorological Bureau jointly issued an early warning stating that,next weekGuangzhou will enter this year’s “Dragon Boat Water” precipitation peak periodthe public is requested to pay close attention to weather changes and early warnings of rainstorms, floods, mountain torrents, and geological disasters.Minimize unnecessary going out during heavy rainfallespecially mountain tourism and activities should be more cautious, traffic and travel should avoid low-lying roads prone to water accumulation, do not risk wading, do not stay or take shelter near high-voltage lines, big trees, dilapidated houses and fences, and people in disaster-prone areas It is necessary to actively cooperate with the transfer and avoidance to ensure safety.

How to prevent secondary disasters caused by heavy rainfall?Check out this tip:

Image source: Official WeChat of China Meteorological Administration

