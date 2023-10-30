Home » BE FAST: How to Quickly Identify Stroke Experts
News

BE FAST: How to Quickly Identify Stroke Experts

by admin

Quickly identify stroke experts: Remember the “BE FAST” mantra

October 29, 2023 – In recent years, stroke has become more prevalent among young and middle-aged individuals due to the fast-paced lifestyle, irregular diet, and other factors. In light of World Stroke Day on October 29, medical professionals are urging the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of stroke and to seek help immediately.

Zhang Bin, an attending physician at the Department of Neurology at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, explains that while the incidence of stroke in cities has slightly declined in recent years, it continues to rise in rural areas. Younger individuals are particularly at risk due to underlying health conditions and unhealthy habits. To help raise awareness and aid in the early detection of stroke, Zhang Bin highlights the importance of the “BE FAST” formula.

The “BE FAST” formula is an easy-to-remember acronym that can help individuals quickly identify possible signs of a stroke. It stands for the following:

– B: Balance – loss of balance or coordination, sudden difficulty in walking
– E: Eyes – sudden vision changes, difficulty in seeing
– F: Face – asymmetrical face, crooked mouth
– A: Arms – sudden weakness or numbness in one side of the body
– S: Speech – slurred speech, inability to understand others
– T: Time – act quickly; call emergency services immediately.

Zhang Bin emphasizes that time is of the essence when it comes to stroke. Detecting the early symptoms and seeking medical assistance promptly can significantly improve the outcome of stroke treatment. It is crucial not to wait for the symptoms to disappear on their own, but rather call emergency services (dialing 120 in China) for immediate help.

See also  23,000 people left riot-torn areas in Manipur: Army

As World Stroke Day raises awareness about this life-threatening condition, medical professionals like Zhang Bin continue to highlight the importance of early detection and timely treatment. The “BE FAST” mantra serves as a valuable tool for individuals to quickly assess their symptoms and take appropriate action.

(Note: This news article was sourced from China News Network, and its video content is under the copyright of China News Service).

You may also like

Bartels: “Defense capability is more important than climate...

Israeli ground forces arrive on the outskirts of...

Judge Reinstates Gag Order Against Donald Trump in...

MIO causes problems in arriving on time at...

The Moral Concept of Self-Cultivation: A Foundation for...

Tectonic Metals Acquires Three Additional Potential Intrusions On-Trend...

Monday 30th, Tuesday 31st and Wednesday 1st November...

Maine National Guard Failed to Act on Concerns...

The polls were right, Mauricio Salazar, mayor of...

Exploring the Endless Yangtze River Culture: Four Stories...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy