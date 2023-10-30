Quickly identify stroke experts: Remember the “BE FAST” mantra

October 29, 2023 – In recent years, stroke has become more prevalent among young and middle-aged individuals due to the fast-paced lifestyle, irregular diet, and other factors. In light of World Stroke Day on October 29, medical professionals are urging the public to be aware of the signs and symptoms of stroke and to seek help immediately.

Zhang Bin, an attending physician at the Department of Neurology at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, explains that while the incidence of stroke in cities has slightly declined in recent years, it continues to rise in rural areas. Younger individuals are particularly at risk due to underlying health conditions and unhealthy habits. To help raise awareness and aid in the early detection of stroke, Zhang Bin highlights the importance of the “BE FAST” formula.

The “BE FAST” formula is an easy-to-remember acronym that can help individuals quickly identify possible signs of a stroke. It stands for the following:

– B: Balance – loss of balance or coordination, sudden difficulty in walking

– E: Eyes – sudden vision changes, difficulty in seeing

– F: Face – asymmetrical face, crooked mouth

– A: Arms – sudden weakness or numbness in one side of the body

– S: Speech – slurred speech, inability to understand others

– T: Time – act quickly; call emergency services immediately.

Zhang Bin emphasizes that time is of the essence when it comes to stroke. Detecting the early symptoms and seeking medical assistance promptly can significantly improve the outcome of stroke treatment. It is crucial not to wait for the symptoms to disappear on their own, but rather call emergency services (dialing 120 in China) for immediate help.

As World Stroke Day raises awareness about this life-threatening condition, medical professionals like Zhang Bin continue to highlight the importance of early detection and timely treatment. The “BE FAST” mantra serves as a valuable tool for individuals to quickly assess their symptoms and take appropriate action.

