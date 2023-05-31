Be it movies or reality, Bollywood is always silent on important issues, hating Muslims has become fashionable these days: Naseeruddin Shah

Be it movies or reality, Bollywood is always silent on important issues

Hating Muslims has become a fashion these days, it will end very soon!!

Will someone make a film on protesting wrestlers? : Naseeruddin Shah

Renowned and experienced actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that the Hindi film industry (Bollywood) was never going to roll up its sleeves and address the issues. Will?

In an interview given to the news agency PTI, the unique and renowned 72-year-old actor Naseeruddin Shah, who has received several awards, who is considered a leading critic of the BJP-led central government and has been on social media for his bitter comments in the past. “It is nothing new about the stand of the Hindi film industry to remain silent on important issues,” he said.

Naseeruddin Shah, who is considered one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, said that the environment of hate makes him worse, makes him stronger and that’s why this is happening. That’s why everyone is scared. “It is not that the Hindi film industry was particularly politically or socially conscious at any stage,” he said. Gone.

He inquired that when has the Hindi film industry rolled up its sleeves and dealt with a subject which is being called to be dealt with? Will someone make a movie on these wrestler girls? Who gave us medals? Will anyone dare to make a film? Because they are afraid of the consequences. It is not new that the Hindi film industry is silent on important issues and they have always been so.

Embattled actor Naseeruddin Shah was referring to the ongoing protests by wrestlers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Stating that films are the strongest medium because they reach the most people, Naseeruddin Shah said that it is Muslim hatred that is very common these days, explaining his claims that the film industry remains silent on important issues. “I think they are all afraid of the money they will lose and the personal harassment,” Shah said.

Speaking to The Indian Express two days ago, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah said that hatred against Muslims is being “cunningly” planted in people’s minds. He added that now it has become fashionable and he termed it as a worrying time.

Naseeruddin Shah said that the mood in the current films reflects what has actually happened. He termed it as a rampant increase in Islamophobia, saying that it is indeed a very disturbing time. The kind of things that Pure, undisguised propaganda is taking over the kolpat and this is the dominant trend of thought and feeling of the times. He said that hatred of Muslims has become fashionable these days, even among educated people, which the ruling party has left behind. With a lot of trickery, this thing has been absorbed into the minds and nerves of the common people.

Naseeruddin Shah asked why religion is being included in everything when we talk about its secularism and democracy. He further said that the politicians are using religion to get votes and the Election Commission is a silent spectator. And in such a situation, if someone goes out to ask for votes with the slogan of Allahu Akbar, a riot starts.

But here our prime minister goes ahead and talks like this and still loses. So I hope this cycle will end but it is definitely at its peak now. This is a very clever game played by this government. The card has been and has worked. Let’s see how long it continues to work. Naseeruddin Shah hoped that it would end very soon.

Renowned and senior film actor Naseeruddin Shah had said in June last year that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself should come forward to stop the poison of hatred that is spreading in our society. Naseeruddin Shah had said this during a special interview given to NDTV on the issue of the ongoing protest over the issue of insolence in the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At that time, actor Naseeruddin Shah also blamed the news channels for the hate speech, saying, “Hate is bred here and it is a poison that erupts when you are confronted with an opposing view. For that, TV News and social media are responsible”.

