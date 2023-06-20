Be part of the Atlassian Cloud Day on June 27th – bye-bye server, hello cloud

Less than eight months, and some Atlassian customers are facing a difficult farewell: Then, as is well known, Atlassian will stop supporting server products. So it’s high time to look around for an alternative deployment variant – after all, a migration cannot be carried out “just quickly”, but requires months of planning. At Seibert Media, we want to give Atlassian server customers and anyone interested in the cloud the opportunity to find out more about the migration to the Atlassian cloud in good time and to discuss their questions about the cloud with experts.

And that’s exactly why we have it Atlassian Cloud Day came to life: Come to our headquarters in Wiesbaden on June 27th – exactly one week from today – and pick up the concentrated load of cloud knowledge!

Next stop: cloud! Prepare for your journey

The event is divided into two larger blocks: in the morning there are three interesting lectures on the program, from which you can get important cloud information, before the topic-specific deep dive sessions in the afternoon. There you have the chance to ask all the questions that are on your mind. The concrete agenda for the Atlassian Cloud Day looks like this:

From 9:00 a.m. we open our doors to all participants. Help yourself to our breakfast buffet before it officially starts at 9:30 a.m. and our moderator Florian Schneider guides you through the day of the event. In the course of the morning we will then welcome three speakers on stage:

Lisa GrauPre-Sales Solutions Engineer bei Atlassian: “Together as partners – Der Migration Lifecycle in die Atlassian Cloud”

Christopher WestermanAtlassian Consultant at Seibert Media: “Hurdlerace 101: How to successfully migrate SMEs to the cloud”

Thomas RosinPrivacy & Information Security Expert: “Top 5 Privacy Mistakes in Cloud Migration”

After the lunch break, we start the deep dive sessions at 1:00 p.m. There you can deal intensively with the cloud topics and tools that really interest YOU. Use these sessions to pester experts with your questions and e.g. B. that Cloud-Intranet Mantra or the Seibert Media Academy, our e-learning platform, to get to know better. If you find the topic of data residency and data in Europe exciting, you should attend the session by data protection specialist Thomas Rosin.

The official program ends around 4:00 p.m. But we would be happy if you would like to stay a little longer to talk more about the Atlassian Cloud over coffee and cake or to network with others.

Secure your free ticket!

Sounds exciting? Then don’t miss the opportunity to get fit for the cloud migration at Atlassian Cloud Day comfortably and with enough lead time! Register now for the event – ​​participation is free of charge:

We look forward to you!

The future is up!

Atlassian will end support for its server products in February 2024. So use the remaining time and find out about moving to the cloud. Or, even better – simply try them out: with ours Cloud Migration Trial you can test the cloud and its advantages yourself and gain initial experience without affecting your existing productive system.

Have you made your decision to go to the cloud and want to find out if your business is ready to make the switch? Then we recommend that you browse through our short cloud quiz to click – in just 11 questions it turns out whether and how “ready for migration” you are! It is also worth finding out more about data protection in the cloud before migrating. Together with the data protection expert Thomas Rosin we have some information for you here as well as one practical flight plan compiled with all steps.

