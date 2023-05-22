Be part of the Perfect Team with Doritos®, Ruffles and the UEFA Champions League 2023! – Smart Environment

Both brands will be carrying out fun activations in two shopping centers in the capital city to live the passion for football to the fullest

For soccer fans who give everything for their team, those who wear the jersey of their team, those who feel every game as if it were the last and celebrate each goal at the top of their lungs; now they will have the opportunity to experience the emotion of the UEFA Champions League more closely with Doritos® and Ruffles® through the different activations and dynamics that these two brands bring to their consumers in Venezuela.

In these activations they will have the opportunity to be the “Perfect Goalkeeper”, where through a simulation they will have to try to catch the ball just like the goalkeeper of their favorite team would do to be captured in a photo that will later be sent to the participant so that they can You can post on your networks. They will also be able to play the “Lanza y Gana con Doritos”, a dynamic where they must drop a ball on a board that will land in one of the squares and they will be able to win different prizes. The activation will also have foosball tables so that they can set up games with friends or family and have a different and fun time in the best style of Doritos® and Ruffles®.

You will be able to enjoy these exciting activities on May 20 and 21 at Sambil Chacao, and on June 3 and 4 at Sambil La Candelaria, in the city of Caracas, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“This sports season, activating meetups for consumers through this year’s two sponsoring brands, Doritos® and Ruffles®, allows us to be closer to them and live together the passion for soccer. At PepsiCo we seek to create smiles and fun-filled moments for each consumer, for this reason, we are happy to be able to bring you the emotion of the UEFA Champions League through this perfect team to celebrate soccer with all Venezuelan fans,” said Mariana Moreno. , Marketing Manager of PepsiCo Alimentos Venezuela.

We invite you to participate in these activations and have the opportunity to win different prizes, live 100% the passion for soccer and spend an afternoon filled with lots of fun together with #ElEquipoPerfecto

