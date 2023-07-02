Be prepared: electricity, gas, petrol will be expensive

Islamabad: An agreement has been reached with the IMF. Due to this agreement, there will be a new wave of inflation. In view of the terms of the agreement between Pakistan and the IMF, preparations are being made for further increase in electricity rates. According to finance sources, as a result of this agreement, electricity and gas will become more expensive, while there is also the possibility of an increase in petroleum levy, electricity and gas rates will have to be increased before the meeting of the IMF Executive Board.

According to sources in the Ministry of Finance, there is a possibility of a further increase in the basic tariff of electricity up to about Rs 4 per unit. The approval of the increase in electricity price will be taken from the federal cabinet.

On the other hand, the decision regarding increasing the price of gas is also expected soon, Ogra has sent the summary of the increase in gas tariff up to 50% to the government. According to the sources, the government has increased the levy on petrol and diesel up to 10 rupees per liter. There is room for

