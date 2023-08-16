Be safe for free: Mushroom advice in Linz

To the delight of collectors, the mushrooms are currently springing up again in the Linz city area. Before you overcook the mushrooms, however, it is advisable to play it safe. That’s what the free mushroom advice is for. The experts are available twice a week to take a close look at freshly collected mushrooms and mushrooms.

The responsible city councilor Michael Raml (FP) wants to maintain the municipal service in any case. “Because it is becoming increasingly difficult to find people for this task, there have already been discussions within the magistrate about the continued existence of mushroom advice,” says Raml when asked by OÖN. However, he absolutely wanted to continue offering this service in the sense of the “best possible protection” of the population.

Currently, however, an expert has again been found who only examines “fresh, whole finds including the stem” on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the new town hall (room 1043). The free service is offered from August 21st to October 30th.

The mycological working group in the biology center, Johann-Wilhelm-Klein-Straße 73, 4040 Linz, also offers mushroom identification evenings and mushroom excursions to those interested in mushrooms. The poisoning emergency number +43 1 4064343 is available for emergencies.

