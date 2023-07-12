“Be sensible and unite”: Julio Peralta will not be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar: he goes to the Council

He doctor Julio Julio Peralta announced in the media that he gave up his aspiration to the Valledupar City Hall after an internal analysis, and will go as a candidate for the Council for the Alianza Social Independiente party, ASI.

“I have always professed the concept of common sense when making political decisions. One cannot think only with desire and illusion. After conducting a thorough analysis of the political conjuncture and electoral accounts did not give us to be mayor of Valledupar. It’s not the moment”, assured the former councilor.

However, for “stay current in politicswill submit his name to the Councilthinking four years run for mayor of Valledupar.

It should be remembered that the doctor Peralta was elected councilor in 2019However the Cesar Administrative Court annulled his election for having contracts with public entities in the year prior to his election.

The ex-councilman assured that, given the experience, this time he does not have “no conflict or relationship of a contractual nature with no municipal companyo”.

MESSAGE TO THE ALTERNATIVES

In February of this year, six applicants announced that they would come together to define a single candidate to the Valledupar City Hall for him Historic Pact.

On the list were Alaín Jiménez, former president of the Polo Democrático in Cesar; Lina de Armas, former Secretary of Health; Álvaro Portilla, former candidate for the Senate for Dignity; the doctor Julio Julio Peralta; the ex-personero William Herrera, and the councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga, from the Alianza Verde party.

Five months after the photo, the panorama is different: Julio Peralta and Jorge Luis Arzuaga will go to the Council; while the candidacies of Álvaro Portilla, Lina de Armas and Alaín Jiménez have not yet taken off.

For this reason, former councilor Julio Julio invited them to act sensibly and join the candidacy for Mayor of Valledupar that has more strength and “can beat the establishment“.

“I have spoken with candidates who represent new leadership. Surely my support will go to one of those candidates. I have invited everyone those candidates to look at reality sensibly. And if they don’t have the necessary political and electoral strength we unite in a candidacy”.

Finally, Peralta assured that although he is a friend of Ernesto Orozcowill not support him in the next elections, as they claimed on social networks.

