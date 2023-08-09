“Be serious”: scuffle between Diego Molano and Gustavo Bolívar

Diego Molano proposes the construction of more prisons as a security policy

Diego Molano Aponte He advances his crusade to reach the Bogota City Hall. The former Defense Minister has indicated that it is important to reduce crime and impunity rates.

He was emphatic that, from his point of view, the people of Bogotá demand more severe penalties for those who commit crimes.

He also referred to crimes related to sexual violence in the street and on public transport. He said that the foot of force must be greater for the protection of women.

He also said that it is essential to have a preventive vision at the level of systematic violence. He did not hide his disagreement with the justice reform, since he points out that minor crimes must be paid in a prison that is not so strict in its measures.

Among other things, he said that policemen should not take care of criminals in the CAIbut prison centers should take care of them.

What does Diego Molano propose to improve security in Bogotá?

The elections for the mayoralty of Bogota are getting closer and closers and the people of the capital want to elect someone who will solve all the existing problems in the city. Candidates will have their opportunity to demonstrate that they are suitable for this position.

Insecurity is one of the issues that afflict citizens in their day to day. Cell phone thefts, homicides, kidnappings, femicides and fights are the issues for which emergency calls are currently made to the authorities.

Given this, the mayoral candidate Diego Molanoduring an interview with KienyKe.com, he spoke about security and the measures he would take under his tenure to improve it.

According to figures from the Ministry of Security, homicides in Bogotá showed a 20% increase between January and February 2023 compared to 2022, in addition to other crimes that also occur constantly.

Based on this number, Molano affirmed that of 18 homicides, 14 of them were minors and clarified that this is due to the power that criminal gangs have acquired, mainly the “Tren de Aragua,” in different sectors of the capital. .

In order to propose a solution to this problem, the candidate stated that the ideal is “act forcefully” y allocate a specialized elite group of the Police that is dedicated “to dismantle gang by gang.” With a greater presence of the authorities, it will seek to give citizens more peace of mind.

“Just as I captured Otoniel as minister, we will dismantle the gangs in Bogotá,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

