Beach resorts and single allowance, infringement letters from the EU to Rome

The outcome of the technical round table on seaside resorts released by the government in October, according to which the share of areas occupied by concessions is equivalent to 33% of available areas, “does not reflect a qualitative assessment of the areas in which it is actually possible to provide beach concession services” and “does not take into account specific situations at regional and municipal level“. This is what we read in the letter, seen by ANSA, delivered to the government by the EU Commission. In the 31-page reasoned opinion, Brussels asks Italy to comply with the services directive within two months of receiving the letter. The EU also sent Rome an infringement letter on the single allowance.

The clarification

“First of all, this percentage of 33% is calculated with respect to the total state-owned area, only “net of military and classified areas”. Therefore, the calculation of this percentage does not appear to take the actual and state-owned areas as a reference base currently “available” to the municipalities for ‘beach concession’ services”, we read in the letter. “In particular – continues the Commission – the document clarifies that “the coastal areas of lesser accessibility due to natural conditions” have also been included (“being able” to be affected – even if theoretically – by “redevelopment investments such as to make them attractive for the development of new economic activities”). It is also stated that the total available areas “must not only concern the sandy parts, but must also include the rocky part of the coast, since it is possible to install tourist-recreational facilities on the latter” Furthermore, in some cases, works to defend the coast have been actually used for tourist-recreational purposes”. Therefore, all parts of the “rocky coast” were considered “available areas”, presupposing their general suitability to be subject to ‘beach concessions’ only because “it is possible” to install tourist-recreational facilities and because “in some cases” works to defend the coast they have been used for tourist activities”. But the Commission’s objection goes further. “It is indicated that “the total of airfields, the total of ports with commercial functions, the total of industrial areas relating to oil, industrial and energy production, marine protected areas and national parks” (areas which, as far as the Commission understands, are not and will not be subject to ‘beach concessions’) have not been excluded from the reference total of “available areas”, but were included in the calculation that led to the aforementioned 33%.”, reads the document.

In the letter, EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton further notes that “the percentage of 33% appears to refer to a global assessment carried out only at national level, as there is no indication that the “Technical Roundtable” took into consideration the specific situations of the regions as well as the situations of individuals municipalities (particularly the most touristic ones) in which all the possible commercially exploitable areas could already be the subject of concessions”.

Single check

The EU Commission has sent the Italian government a letter with a reasoned opinion contesting the single allowance introduced in March last year. Sending the letter entails the advancement of the infringement procedure against Rome. According to the Commission, “the legislation violates EU law as it does not treat European citizens fairly, which qualifies as discrimination.”

The Commission explains in detail its decision to send the reasoned opinion to Italy on the single and universal allowance for dependent children, introduced in March 2022, for failure to comply with EU rules on the coordination of social security and free movement of workers. Only those who reside in Italy for at least two years can benefit from it, and only if they live in the same family unit as their children. In the opinion of the EU executive, this legislation violates EU law, as it does not treat EU citizens fairly, and therefore qualifies as discrimination. The coordination regulation of social security, the Commission recalls, also prohibits any residency requirement for the purposes of receiving social security benefits, such as family allowances. Brussels had sent a letter of formal notice in February 2023, to which Italy responded in June. The community executive now explains that it believes that “the response does not satisfactorily address its findings”. Italy has two months to respond and take the necessary measures, after which the Commission may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice of the EU.