Beach tents dedicated to cartoon icons in Cesenatico – Emilia-Romagna

It was the Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo who inaugurated the initiative in 1998

(ANSA) – CESENATICO, JUNE 29 – The ‘tende al mare’, the original open-air art exhibition on the beach of Cesenatico, are back this summer to deal with illustration and drawing, in an edition dedicated to ‘ cartoon icons’ and created by the students of the Academy of Fine Arts in Ravenna. The students wanted to investigate and reinterpret those characters who have become the “icons” of a popular and by now global artistic genre, articulated in multiple expressions, from the more classic and vintage ones to graphic novels and manga, and now widely accepted also in other media, first of all the television and digital image. The ‘tents by the sea’ are thus once again confronted with comics, which they had already encountered in the past two editions dedicated to as many protagonists, Hugo Pratt and Milo Manara.



From now until 10 September, on the free beach in front of Piazza Andrea Costa, more or less recognizable characters will be found in the tents by the sea – however all reinvented in a new artistic creation on the supports of the tents – belonging both to the mainstream and to loyal niches of enthusiasts , but all part of a figurative game which, like every year, will enter into direct dialogue with the public in a decidedly original and unconventional place like that of the Cesenatico beach. After all, this is the strength and originality of the “seaside tents” 26 years after their first edition, due to the intuition of Nobel Prize winner Dario Fo who inaugurated the initiative in 1998.



The “tents by the sea” are made on handcrafted tents on the model of those once used on the beach before the umbrellas. The event then established itself among the national summer events for the originality of the formula, for the quality of the proposals and the ability to make art in its various forms dialogue with the general public, starting from a totally informal situation like the one on the beach. “The beach tents are one of the many gifts that Dario Fo gave to Cesenatico – says the mayor Matteo Gozzoli – and the city has managed to take up this cue and make it a consolidated tradition reaching twenty-six years of exhibitions”. (HANDLE).



